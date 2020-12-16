HUNTINGTON — Blackjewel’s bankruptcy saga continued last week after a lawsuit was filed Thursday accusing its founder and former chief executive of improper use of his position to benefit himself and his family.
Jeff Hoops Sr. resigned as CEO days after the company filed Chapter 11 last July. The lawsuit filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of West Virginia by lawyers who are liquidating the company claims Hoops signed deals with other companies he or his family controlled that extracted millions of dollars from Blackjewel in the years leading up to the bankruptcy.
“Hoops caused Plaintiffs to engage in numerous improper, unfair, and unreasonable transactions with Defendants. These transactions were unauthorized self-dealing by Hoops because the transactions were intended to, and did, benefit Hoops, members of his family, and entities associated with them to the detriment of Plaintiffs and their creditors,” the lawsuit said.
Attorneys for bankrupt coal company Blackjewel LLC and its creditors are asking a federal judge to allow them to recover money from Hoops and his other businesses for what Blackjewel said were transactions that placed his financial interests above the company he founded and led until its failure.
The lawsuit said Hoops “had a personal financial and familial interest” in many of the transactions that “were never fully or properly disclosed.”
Hoops said in previous requests for comment on the bankruptcy case that he had been advised by his attorney not to comment. However, he has denied allegations that he used Blackjewel for his benefit, testifying in bankruptcy court last year that “my interest is always in the best interest of Blackjewel and never in my personal interest.”
The bankruptcy filing followed by the loss of a crucial creditor shut down operations at Blackjewel’s 32 coal mines in West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Wyoming. At the time of its bankruptcy filing, Blackjewel owed about $146 million in unpaid taxes and also owed workers unpaid wages and retirement funding.
Hoops, of Milton, owns the Hoops Family Foundation, which has donated money to Marshall University and Cabell Huntington Hospital. The foundation donated $3 million in 2012 to help create the hospital’s children’s wing, which bears its name.
Hoops and his wife, Patricia, are also converting the old Morris Memorial Hospital in Milton into a 189-acre resort and hotel called The Grand Patrician.