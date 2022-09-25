BARBOURSVILLE — While some cities in West Virginia have faced large revenue shortfalls that required ways to reduce spending, it has been exactly the opposite for the Village of Barboursville.
A public notice published Thursday, Sept. 15 in The Herald-Dispatch showed Barboursville’s budget was not only balanced, it had over $5 million in surplus funds. The village had slightly over $15.7 million in revenues and just under $10.3 million in expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, according to the legal advertisement.
“We had a record year in B&O (business and occupation) and sales tax collections right at $3.664 million and that was after the first full year of a reduced B&O taxes on our businesses,” said Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum. “We see that trend continuing.”
Tatum says the surplus allowed for work on current and future projects.
“We’ve had projects that we would like to do and now have that money in reserve to do them,” he said. “We’ve been able to do quality of life projects, like the sports complex. I think everyone has seen what youth sports tourism has down for Barboursville, and we want to continue work on it.”
Tatum said there are plans for more downtown development.
“There is actually on the drawing board a plan for municipal parking expansion and there is a plan for a new city hall building,” Tatum said. “We’ve outgrown the space, and the building is old and antiquated. It would have council chambers (and) proper administrative offices that will allow us to do business more efficiently, so there is lots of stuff and we just can’t do it as quickly as we want.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and double-digit inflation was a concern, but it hasn’t had the impact on Barboursville as it has in other cities.
“We saw other cities cutting services and positions because of COVID and a loss of revenue,” he said. “Our restaurants struggled, but loyal customers in the community continued to support them. We didn’t have to cut a position or services during the pandemic. There were times when people were off for COVID that we were short-staffed, but our folks pitched in and modified schedules and most residents didn’t even notice it.”
Businesses continue to open and grow the village’s tax base. Tatum said several have recently opened up on Main Street and Central Avenue.
“Six new businesses have opened on these two streets downtown in the past two years, and that was during the pandemic,” he said. “It’s been 30 years since all the storefronts on these two streets have been full and while they are not all full, we have commitments for them to be full. The buildings have been purchased and you see brown paper in the windows, so they are being worked on. Barboursville’s downtown is being revitalized.”
On Wednesday, Tatum attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for another new business, the Barboursville Cannabis Company. It is located on the hill at the Huntington Mall exit on the corner of U.S. 60 and Mall Road, across from Waffle House.
The business owner, Wade Midkiff, grew up in the Barboursville area and graduated from Cabell Midland High School.
“This community has always been a special place with wonderful people, and I am grateful for the positivity and excitement we are receiving from community members,” Midkiff said at the ceremony. “We are very excited to now be open and serving the needs of cannabis patients in the Barboursville community.”
Tatum believes businesses want to locate in Barboursville because they understand everything it has to offer.
“These businesses understand that we have great police and fire protection,” the mayor said. “We have great first response, and our sanitary sewer system is being upgraded and they know we are going to take care of our infrastructure and take care of them as a business.”
Tatum said the business permitting process is simple and easy.
“If they come in for a permit, they deal with one person,” he said. “During the construction process they deal with our building code official and an assistant or two, but as far as that goes it’s very streamlined and very business-friendly. We also have a step-in process in place for new businesses where they are not paying the full tax that a business pays to give them time to get their feet underneath them before they pay the full rate in their fourth year.”
Tatum added that Barboursville has good schools, beautiful parks, a growing downtown and lots of community events, such as fairs and festivals, and many other attractive amenities.
“We have everything they could possibly want for their business and their employees and their families,” he said. “I believe these are some of the reasons so many businesses and people have wanted to come to Barboursville.”
Barboursville’s population is currently between 4,000 and 5,000, according to the mayor.
“Our residential population has held steady,” Tatum said. “This is only so much space in city limits, so the growth in terms of population has been mostly around us.”
Over the years, there have been requests to annex areas around the village, and it’s something the mayor says is always under consideration.
“We have talk about possibilities to annexation because many want to have the city services we have in Barboursville,” he said. “People understand that Barboursville is a great place to live and a great place to have a business.”
Phyliss Pinson, who was shopping at Tanyard Station on Wednesday, has lived on Clark Drive in Barboursville for over five decades and says she wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.
“Just look at all these new businesses,” she said. “It’s great. Plus, I live in a safe neighborhood was great neighbors. We have good schools and the city services are affordable and dependable. What more could you ask for and why would you want to live anywhere else? I know I don’t.”
A large project in the works is the Barboursville Sanitary Board’s sewer project to connect to the Pea Ridge Public Service District. Tatum said the board plans to update the village’s sewer system by rerouting from its lagoon system to the Pea Ridge Public Service District. He said the estimated $14 million to $18 million project has been in the works for several years.
“We have dedicated all of our $1.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act fund to this infrastructure project,” he said. “We didn’t do anything else with it because we realized that we face the same problem that most other cities in the state of West Virginia face, which is aging infrastructure.”
Tatum said Barboursville is also in line for a $5 million earmark in federal funds for the project, as well as $750,000 from the Cabell County Commission.
“Barboursville has never gotten a federal earmark ever in the history of the town,” he said. “This is a huge collaboration between the federal government, the county and the city to help a project that will not just effect Barboursville, but we’re reserving capacity at the treatment plant with Pea Ridge. That treatment plant will help them with their expansion and we get reservation capacity. The goal is that we wanted to stay out of the pockets of our residents through rate increases to complete this important project.”
After decommissioning the lagoons, about 20 acres of property along Interstate 64 could be open for development, Tatum said. A few developers have shown interest, he said.
“It’s right on the corner of Route 60 and Interstate 64, which is prime real estate for new business,” he said.
Tatum said with so many things still to do, he plans to seek another term as mayor.
“Currently I am mayor until June 30,” he said. “But I plan to seek another term because we have so many projects that won’t be done by June 30. I feel like I would be doing a disservice to leave in the middle of these important projects.”
Tatum said he has a vision for Barboursville.
“I see Barboursville becoming an extension of what it is already, which is a safe, thriving city that continues to re-identify itself through growth and economic development,” he said. “I think the secret to success for Barboursville has been its people. Everyone is onboard with making and keeping it a safe place you can raise a family and a safe place you can come to run a business.”