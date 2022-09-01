The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Bed Bath & Beyond Strategic Update

Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., on Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond plunged in premarket trading Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, after the struggling home goods retailer announced a restructuring that includes store closures, layoffs and a stock offering. The company plans to close about 150 namesake stores but will keep its buybuy Baby chain.

 Nam Y. Huh | The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Wednesday it will shutter stores and lay off workers in a bid to turn around its beleaguered business.

The home goods retailer based in Union, New Jersey, said it will close about 150 of its namesake stores and slash its workforce by 20%. It estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company’s current fiscal year. It also said it is considering selling more of its stock to shore up its finances and had lined up more than $500 million of new financing.

