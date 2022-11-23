The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. Best Buy posted lower fiscal second-quarter profits and sales for the fiscal third quarter Tuesday amid weaker demand for consumer demand for gadgets.

 Jim Mone | The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Best Buy’s profit and sales slipped in the third quarter on weakening demand for electronic gadgets, but it beat expectations and the retailer said a downturn in comparable stores sales this year will not be as bad as it had expected.

Shares jumped more than 8% at the opening bell Tuesday.

