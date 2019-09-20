The Herald-Dispatch
Bluestone Resources Inc. announced this week that improved market conditions will allow it to reopen the Pinnacle Preparation Plant in Wyoming County, West Virginia, and rehire many of the impacted workers.
"Since the recent temporary shutdown - brought on by a drop in the metallurgical coal market - we have been working around the clock to find a solution that would get our workers back on the job," said Jay Justice, with Bluestone Resources, in a press release. "Our hard-working employees are the lifeblood of our company and our state, and anytime there are layoffs, even temporarily, we know the pain and stress that causes a person and their loved ones. It's something that we take extremely seriously. That's why I'm happy to report we are in a position to re-open the plant and get our folks back to work."