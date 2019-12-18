Acknowledging that it will take longer to get the 737 Max back in the air, Boeing plans to suspend production of its marquee jet next month in a decision that could ripple across the entire U.S. economy.
The company announced Monday that it would stop building the Max starting sometime in January, with no specific date for when the Renton, Washington, plant will be restarted.
The ramifications are likely to extend beyond the factory floor and across both the aviation and manufacturing sectors and could affect the country’s trade balance.
Shares of major manufacturers that supply Boeing with critical elements of the 737 Max fell Tuesday, demonstrating the wide reach of Boeing’s announcement.
The Max has been grounded since March after crashes that killed a total of 346 people.