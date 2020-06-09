ASHLAND — Braidy Industries founder, chairman and CEO Craig Bouchard is out following a settlement reached with the company.
As part of the settlement, Bouchard has stepped down from the board of directors of Braidy Industries and is no longer involved with the company in any capacity. Other terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
Braidy Industries announced the settlement of all litigation between the company and Bouchard on Tuesday.
“Both the company and Bouchard recognize the contribution each party has made to the creation of Braidy Industries and the state-of-the-art aluminum rolling mill in Eastern Kentucky,” a company news release stated. “The board of directors looks forward to building on the foundation Bouchard set and bringing his vision to fruition.”
The company said the settlement marks a path forward for Braidy’s promising business model by removing any litigation-focused marketplace concerns and allowing the Braidy’s board of directors and Ashland leadership team to accelerate plans for the new mill.
Bouchard said in an email response that he still supports the planned project.
“It’s time for everyone to step back, compromise and become part of the solution,” he said. “The mill in Eastern Kentucky must be built … The company has new managers that I know and respect. Let’s all support them to get the job done.”
The company announced back in February that its current president, Tom Modrowski, had been named interim CEO and current board member Charles Price would serve as board chairman.
The dispute came during a time when Braidy Industries was trying to complete financing for the long-promised $17 billion project, which included millions in Kentucky taxpayer money. The project also drew widespread attention when the company announced a partnership with Russian aluminum giant Rusal, which previously faced U.S. sanctions for connections to a Russian oligarch.
The company claims the new mill would generate more than 1,000 construction jobs, 550 full-time mill jobs and thousands of indirect jobs in the region once completed.