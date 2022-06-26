CLENDENIN, W.Va. — Local entrepreneurs Matt and Nikki Holbert are preparing to pop the top on their newest business, a craft brewery located in downtown Clendenin.
The grand opening for Clendenin Brewing Co. was to take place Saturday, two days after the six-year anniversary of the June 2016 flood that devastated the town.
“The area had been hit economically, and then the flood was sort of the death knell that really took a significant toll on the area and the people,” Clendenin native Matt Holbert said. “So we wanted to do something to help give back to our community.”
The brewery’s opening marks the latest success in Clendenin’s efforts to rebuild following the deadly flood.
Located on the main floor of the former Farmers & Citizens State Bank building, which the Holberts purchased in 2018, the brewery is split into two sections, a main floor space and a taproom.
A gap between the two spaces allows patrons to watch the beer being made.
“As you’re drinking your refreshing beer, you can look over and watch our brewer in action,” Holbert said.
Upstairs from the brewery, the Holberts own four Airbnb-style rooms available for rent. They also are working on building four additional rooms to allow more people to stay.
In recent years, the town has seen a growth in tourism. Visitors can enjoy hiking, kayaking, tubing, horseback riding and various other outdoor activities.
Holbert said they decided to open the brewery because they believed it would pair well with the outdoor activities available nearby. The locally made craft beer also will bring jobs and keep revenue in Clendenin.
“It’s a locally made product,” he said. “So that keeps money here in our local communities and within the state.”
Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers said she is excited for the brewery to encourage tourism and provide a boost to other businesses in town.
“I want people to know Clendenin is a nice town where you can come and just get away,” she said.
The mayor said the business brought by the brewery will bring needed economic development to the town.
“We’re continuing to build, and I hope it’s a destination for a lot of people who want to come and just hang out or get out in the country a little bit,” she said.
In the coming weeks, the Holberts plan to distribute their beer at various eateries between Charleston and Huntington. They also hope to expand their footprint to other parts of the state.
“We’re centrally located here,” Holbert said. “We think that is an advantage to us.”
