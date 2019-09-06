BARBOURSVILLE - Bullseye Total Media of Barboursville has acquired the Montani Films production company of Huntington, according to Bullseye founders Amy Frasure and Wayne Phillips.
Bullseye opened in 2015 as a digital advertising agency and has grown into a full-service agency, according to a news release from Bullseye.
Montani Films, formerly McComas Video Productions, is a boutique production company with 18 years of experience.
"When we started our main goal was to help local businesses step up their internet advertising game, but quickly learned clients were in need of other services like video production - so this was the next logical step for us," Phillips said.
Josh McComas, owner of Montani Films, said he was excited about the acquisition. "We just clicked right away - it's a perfect fit, and it's going to be great for our area. Two well respected firms joining forces to better serve local businesses and organizations. It's a win win for everyone."
Bullseye Total Media prides itself being a complete turnkey solution for clients according to Phillips and Frasure. "Unlike some agencies, we do everything in house - and that's a big deal to us. That's what sets Bullseye apart. Whether it's high quality digital advertising products, website design, traditional media buying, and now high quality video production - it's all done right here at home by people you know and trust," Frasure said.
To learn more about the acquisition or about Bullseye Total Media, go online to www.bullseyetotalmedia.com.