Burger King-Revamp
The Burger King logo is displayed on a sign outside a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. On Friday the company said it plans to invest $400 million in its U.S. restaurants over the next two years to update its stores and boost flagging sales.

 Gene J. Puskar | The Associated Press

Burger King plans to invest $400 million in its U.S. restaurants over the next two years to update its stores and boost flagging sales.

The burger chain said Friday the investment includes $250 million to revamp stores and update technology and kitchen equipment and $120 million for heavier advertising. Burger King also plans to spend $30 million upgrading its app to offer smoother ordering and personalized deals.

