Barry Burgess will be the incoming chairperson for the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. It was announced at the chamber’s annual Christmas Business After Hours, which took place on Thursday at the 3rd Avenue City National Bank in Huntington.
Ora Muth, assistant vice president and regional manager at CIty National Bank, announces the raffle winners alongside Tricia Ball, president of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, during the annual Christmas Business After Hours event on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the 3rd Avenue City National Bank in Huntington.
Tricia Ball, president of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, pulls tickets for the prize winners during the raffle as the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Business After Hours takes place on Thursday at the 3rd Avenue City National Bank in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Barry Burgess was announced as the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s next incoming chairperson Thursday night at the organization’s December Business After Hours hosted by City National Bank in downtown Huntington.
Burgess is a certified public accountant and the managing partner at Somerville and Company, which is also located downtown.
“The chamber’s last event of the year was very well attended and the excitement and enthusiasm at the event is representative of the excitement and enthusiasm of the business community in the greater Huntington area,” Burgess said.
The event, which is historically the chamber’s most highly attended of the year, has been hosted by City National for more than 20 years.
“We haven’t had this event for three years due to COVID,” said Steve Clark, first vice president of City National. “It changes my world to get to do this because I get to see and meet people and not on Zoom. It’s been a while since I’ve gotten to see many of the people here tonight.”
Clark has served on the chamber’s board for several terms.
In 2023, Ora Muth, City National’s vice president and regional manager for greater Huntington, will join the chamber’s board.
“We love getting together with all the people in the community and it’s just fun to celebrate the holidays together with such a fun event,” Muth said. “The chamber is very important to City National Bank and we will continue to partner with them in the future.”
It was also announced that Zachary Whitfield, City National’s commercial relationship manager, will be the 2023 chair of Generation Huntington, a subcommittee of the chamber.
“It’s great to come to the chamber’s Business After Hours events and network with so many great members of the community,” he said.
Business After Hours is a signature event of the chamber. It is typically hosted on the third Thursday of the month. The location varies.
According to Tricia Ball, Chamber president and CEO, the purpose of the event is to “not only bring together the business community in a relaxed environment prime for making new connections and building relationships, but to also give the host an opportunity to showcase their space, gain brand awareness, and share exciting updates about their business with other chamber members.”
“To say we are grateful for City National’s partnership is an understatement,” Ball said. “When I was hired at the Chamber earlier this year, before they gave me keys to the office or an email address, they told me our December Business After Hours is always at City National. It is that important to us. It’s tradition.”
Attendees had the opportunity to win door prizes at the event, including tickets to a Marshall basketball game and gift cards to Fuel Counter.
