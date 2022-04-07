HUNTINGTON — Twenty-five years ago, Michael Thomas, of Huntington, was offered a business opportunity that he says he couldn’t refuse.
“It had to do with an established business franchise located at 520 20th Street called Tudor’s Biscuit World,” Thomas said. “I personally knew the owner, and he wanted to offer me the first opportunity to buy the business before he went public.”
Thomas said after doing research on the franchise and talking to a local investor group called Mega Inc. (Multicultural Enterprise Group Association), he made the decision to take on the challenges and responsibilities of a business owner.
“After a few years of a good working relationship with Mega Inc., they offered me their interest in the business,” Thomas said. “Today, I own 100 percent of Tudor’s Biscuit World at 20th Street in Huntington, which has increased sales 400 percent since 1997.”
So what has been the small business’s secret recipe for success?
“Hard work, sacrifice, a great staff, good food and regular support from my hometown and greater Huntington area folks has been the great recipe for my success in the restaurant business for the last 25 years,” Thomas said. “Lord willing and the creek don’t rise, we look forward to serving you for another 25.”
Thomas said his general manager, Kenneth Blue, has been with him the entire 25 years. His manager, Nadia Nichols, has 15 years with the business, and assistant manager Loretta Lee has been there 10 years.
“I have great employees and loyal customers. At 76 years, I am truly blessed and highly favored,” he said.
In October 2021, Thomas was inducted into the Greater Huntington Wall of Fame.
“The award is certainly an extraordinary honor for me and my family,” Thomas said. “Not bad for a local hometown guy, an entrepreneur, entertainer and civil rights provocateur.”
Thomas also announced the reopening of indoor customer seating starting April 11 and the designation of an area as the Greater Huntington Walls of Fame Cafe.
“I do this to recognize and daily thank everyone supporting Tudor’s 20th Street,” he said. “COVID-protected safeguards will be greatly appreciated, and as a matter of fact, all of Tudor’s 20th Street staff and ownership have been fully vaccinated.”
Indoor seating will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, and drive-thru and carry-out remain from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, Thomas said.
For more information, stop by the restaurant or call 304-529-2006.
CHARLIE GRAINGERS HUNTINGTON CLOSING AND FOR SALE: Charlie Graingers Huntington posted on its Facebook page that the restaurant is closing April 15 and is for sale.
The post said the business, which is located in the 300 block of 8th Street in downtown Huntington, started as a locally owned franchise location, but within a couple of months, the franchisor collapsed and filed bankruptcy.
“We pressed on for nearly 5 more years, and today we are 1 of 4 operating locations,” the post reads. “We love our employees as if (they are) our own blood, as they have worked diligently right beside us through everything we have endured as a team. We have had a great time while tirelessly working hard for the best quality, consistency and cleanliness possible. In spite of all the hard work from our team and the support of the world’s greatest customers, we have come to the point of decision. We very sadly, and with an extremely heavy heart, have come to the conclusion that April 15 will be our final day of operation. The restaurant is currently for sale. If you are interested, please send us a private message.”