BARBOURSVILLE — Academy Sports + Outdoors opens to the public at Tanyard Station in Barboursville on Friday.
The full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer is planning grand opening festivities all weekend at its new 60,000-square-foot location.
Throughout the weekend, the store is offering deals, giveaways, meet and greet appearances, food truck samples and highlighting brands sold at Academy, company officials announced.
“Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to kickstart fun in the Barboursville and Huntington communities by providing customers what they need to make pursuing their sports and outdoors passions fun at low prices,” said Sam Johnson, Academy’s executive vice president of retail operations.
In addition to all of its merchandise, Academy also offers free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding and spooling and propane exchange. Customers can also purchase hunting and fishing licenses in the store.
Academy has opened nine new stores this year. The Barboursville location marks the first store in West Virginia. Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts beyond 2022 with the goal of opening 80 to 100 new stores over the next five years.
APPALACHIAN COUNSELING CENTER CUTS RIBBON ON HUNTINGTON LOCATION: The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon Nov. 10 on Appalachian Counseling Center’s new Huntington location at 3135 16th St. Road.
Appalachian Counseling Center is a group of therapists focused on creating hope, peace and resiliency in the Mountain State, company officials said.
The group blends conventional and alternative approaches as therapists and counselors draw on a variety of techniques to help each client, officials added.
Therapists provide individual and group sessions for adolescents, adults and elders struggling with trauma, anxiety, depression and other life challenges, as well as offer psychological testing and evaluations. They accept most major insurances and offer in-person, telehealth and walk-and-talk options.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.