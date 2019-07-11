HUNTINGTON - The new Delta Hotels by Marriot in downtown Huntington will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce "Business After Hours" event starting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
The After Hours event is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. at the new hotel, which is the location of the former Holiday Inn in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Cost for the After Hours event is $15 for members, if registered in advance, and $20 for non-members. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to RSVP by calling the chamber at 304-525-5131 or emailing chamber@huntingtonchamber.org.
According to the Marriott.com website, the new hotel is a great addition to the brand due to its convenient location next door to Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Pullman Square and many of Huntington's most popular restaurants, shops, hospitals, parks and other attractions, like Heritage Farm and the Huntington Museum of Art.
"Industrial companies are also nearby, such as Marathon Petroleum, CSX, Amazon, Braskem, Corps of Engineers and Special Metals-Precision Castparts," the company wrote on its website. "Our meeting space can accommodate up to 40 people making it perfect for small meetings."
The company said the newly renovated guest rooms will be the largest in the area.
"Each guest room is equipped with a microwave, refrigerator and digital safe," it said. "Enjoy our state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor pool, laundry facility and a free shuttle to Tri-State Airport."
For more information, visit Marriott.com.
SHEETZ: Sheetz will celebrate "National French Fry Day" on Saturday, July 13, with free french fries to all customers who order through the Sheetz app. This promotion is valid for a bag of french fries at all Sheetz locations for one day only on Saturday.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@herald-dispatch.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.