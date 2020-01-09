HUNTINGTON — The building and land that houses the Amazon Customer Service Center in Huntington’s Kinetic Park is up for sale, but that doesn’t mean the Amazon center is going anywhere.
The CBRE Net Lease Property Group has listed for sale the nearly 8 acres of property that contains the 68,693-square-foot Amazon Customer Service Center. CBRE Net Lease Properties is a team of Capital Markets professionals who specialize in the sale, purchase and recapitalization of single tenant net leased properties in the U.S., according to the listing that was posted in September.
The sale will not impact the Amazon center, which has over seven years of lease remaining with 2% annual rent escalations, as well as four five-year options, according to the listing.
“Amazon’s expansion into West Virginia and its development in Huntington has had a positive spill-over effect on the surrounding region and is representative of the city’s exciting growth potential,” the listing said.
Kinetic Park, a 105-acre business and technology park, is 2.5 miles south of downtown.
Huntington Municipal Development Authority Executive Director Cathy Burns says Amazon rarely owns property. “They’re mostly always a tenant and choose not to focus its resources on property ownership,” Burns said. “This would just mean a new owner for the land and building.”
Amazon moved its offices from downtown Huntington to Kinetic Park in 2011. EMD Huntington LLC of Cincinnati purchased the land and then sold it to Lexington Realty Trust in 2012.
The asking price for the site is listed as “unpriced.”
For more information, visit the listing online at https:// www.cbredealflow.com/handler/modern.aspx?pv=Z-I9 J549zUFsSziezRAUlAzzzhIGT sU6FUbpHf8WO-xFKHx2SF 2gOuGV2aBevwVb#_top.
SHOE STORE WALKS: MacK’s shoe store no longer has its own storefront and has moved to Kenzington Alley, a women’s boutique located at 903 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington, according to MacKenzie Morley, owner of both businesses.
MacK’s opened in October of last year at 939 3rd Ave., just a few doors down from Kenzington Alley. It carried a wide range of shoes from casual to dress, along with some leather goods and accessories for both men and women.
“We are elated to have both businesses under one roof to bring the best experience to our customers,” Morley said. “We will carry women’s clothing, men’s clothing, outerwear, leather goods and shoes.”
For more information, visit www.kenzingtonalley.com.
SCHLOTZSKY’S: Schlotzky’s in the 800 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington has closed, along with the only other West Virginia location in South Charleston.
The Huntington Schlotzky’s placed a small sign on the door of the former location that says, “Thank you all for your patronage and friendship. We have decided not to renew our franchise agreement which expired Dec. 31, 2019. God Bless!”
According to a report by WCHS-TV, the closing of the South Charleston location happened at the same time due to a dispute over the future of the franchise.
In October, it was announced that Schlotzsky’s was rebranding, changing its name to Austin Eatery, and planning to serve alcohol. The South Charleston location’s owner was not on board with the changes, the report said.
A European-style bakery, Sokolava, is expected to move into the South Charleston location in February, but there was no information on the Huntington location.
A message to the owner of the Huntington location was not immediately returned.