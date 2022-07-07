HUNTINGTON — Another medical cannabis dispensary is coming to Huntington.
The Landing Dispensary will host a grand opening for its new location at 3507 U.S. 60 at Huntington from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 15, the company announced in a news release.
“We welcome all West Virginia residents, including Office of Medical Cannabis patients, caregivers and non-patients, to join us for our grand opening,” the company said. “Patients and caregivers will have the opportunity to shop our dispensary, meet our team and schedule consultations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., during store hours.”
It is the third medical cannabis dispensary in Huntington to be announced. Terra Leaf opened in March on 3rd Avenue, and Trulieve recently announced it will open a dispensary on 5th Avenue in September.
Company officials said patient education and compassion are The Landing’s top priorities.
“Our staff undergoes extensive training to provide best-in-class service and education, whether it’s the patient’s first time visiting a dispensary or they are veterans of the program,” the release said. “Ultimately, our mission is to make it easy to select, understand, enjoy, trust and love our variety of products. We will be the ‘Home of HillFire’ and introduce West Virginia to HillFire Medical Cannabis.”
The Landing’s Huntington dispensary and HillFire were founded by lifelong West Virginia resident Dave Heeter. He said his is the only West Virginia-owned, fully integrated company in the state’s Office of Medical Cannabis program.
“West Virginia has been my home my entire life. When the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law, I wanted to ensure there would be a West Virginia-owned and -operated company in the program,” Heeter said. “Our overall goal is to give back to the community we come from and to bring high-quality medicine and jobs to the state.”
During the grand opening, the first 100 patients and caregivers will receive branded swag bags and discounts as well as food and drinks from the food truck Southside Sliders.
For those not yet registered in the Office of Medical Cannabis program, during the grand opening, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Releaf Specialists will offer on-site physician recommendations to those who qualify for a discounted price of $120, with an additional $50 if a diagnosis is needed.
The Landing Dispensary and HillFire Medical Cannabis are on social media @TheLandingWV and @HillFireWV.
PAR MAR TAKES OVER SOUTHSIDE MARATHON: Par Mar Stores Co. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 1, along with the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, after announcing it was taking over the Southside Marathon convenience store, 1002 9th Ave. in Huntington.
“We are proud to continue to be a part of the Huntington business community,” said company President Brian Waugh. “This particular location on 9th Avenue is very important to us and the surrounding community, and we look forward to many years of continued service to the area.”
The hours of operation for the new store will be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The store will change its gasoline brand from Marathon to BP, Waugh added.
Founded in 1967, the Marietta, Ohio-based company operates stores in four states — West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania. Since 2016, the company has been owned by Croton Holding Co. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Waugh said the addition of the new location will raise Par Mar Stores Co.’s total number of stores to 188.
OHIO VALLEY BANK TO OPEN IRONTON LOCATION: Ohio Valley Bank will expand into Lawrence County with a new office set to open later this summer.
The office in the Ironton Hills Plaza will feature a lobby, night deposit and a drive-thru ATM. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, according to bank officials.
Terri Taylor, Ohio Valley Bank Lawrence County region manager, said she was looking forward to bringing the bank’s community-focused services to Lawrence County.
“We are thrilled to not only expand our footprint into Lawrence County, but to bring OVB’s Community First mission to the area. OVB has a proud 150-year history of serving our customers’ financial needs through local decision making and a comprehensive offering of lending and deposit accounts,” Taylor said.
Along with Taylor, Brenda Estep has joined the team as account service representative. Ohio Valley Bank plans to hire a branch operations manager for the new office.
Ohio Valley Bank, soon with 17 offices, was established in 1872. It is an FDIC-insured community bank based in Gallipolis, Ohio, and is a state member bank of the Federal Reserve. Common stock for the bank’s parent company, Ohio Valley Banc Corp., is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF THE TRI-STATE’S NEW BOSTON RESTORE OPENS JULY 11: Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s newest ReStore location will open to the public at 9 a.m. Monday, July 11, at 3520 Rhodes Ave. in New Boston, Ohio.
The New Boston ReStore is Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s second discount home improvement outlet to open within its service area of Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio, and Greenup and Boyd counties in Kentucky.
The ReStore sells new and used building materials and home improvement products at a discount. Proceeds from sales assist in Habitat’s mission to provide qualified families and individuals in need with an opportunity for safe, decent and affordable housing.
The New Boston ReStore will be open to the public for shopping on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays so the staff can conduct donation pickups. Donations can be dropped off at the ReStore Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials said. They also said expanded hours of operation will be announced in the future.
Donors can call 740-430-2930 for more information or to schedule a free donation pickup.