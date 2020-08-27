ASHLAND — Several new retailers will open their doors in the coming months at the Ashland Town Center.
“We are proud that four retailers chose Ashland Town Center to make their first home,” said Vicki Ramey, the mall’s general manager. “Even in the midst of the current pandemic, we are constantly evolving to bring our guests today’s top trends and shopping destinations, as well as the best places to eat and explore. We’re excited for guests to get to know our new tenants and experience all that Ashland Town Center has to offer.”
WASH opened on Aug. 21 and offers a mix of personal hair and skin care products, including soaps, shampoos, bath bombs and more. WASH brand products are vegetarian, cruelty-free and handmade in the Tri-State area.
Rose & Remington, an Ohio-based, family-owned retailer, will also open its first area location at Ashland Town Center. The retailer caters to customers who enjoy luxury boho-chic-style clothing, accessories and home décor at affordable prices. The store, located near the food court, will open in September and will hold its grand opening celebration on Sept. 25.
Rose & Remington sister stores, Curve & Cloth and Burlap & Birch, will also open their first Tri-State area locations later this fall.
Curve & Cloth is a trendy and affordable clothing boutique for women sizes XL-4X. Curve & Cloth offers a selection of boho-casual wardrobe pieces, from denim and kimonos to chic-romantic dresses and tops. In addition, Curve & Cloth carries other unique items including home accents, candles, gifts and more. The store will be located near Victoria’s Secret.
Burlap & Birch is a contemporary-affordable home store that offers home goods, décor, accents, and furniture. Burlap & Birch allows guests to transform their living spaces through pottery, macramé, greenery, candles, and mirrors, as well as kitchen essentials. It will be located near Belk Women and Kids.
As construction begins on the Town Center exterior for its new look, 2021 will bring even more offerings with the openings of Five Below and Iron Headz Sports Nutrition.
Iron Headz Sports Nutrition is currently open in a temporary location in Ashland Town Center, but it plans to open its new location near Belk Women & Kids later this fall, officials said. It is a fitness retailer that carries nutrition supplements, specialty coffees, CBD products, sports gear, athletic clothing and headwear.
Five Below rounds out the list of new retailers. It offers products aimed at tweens, teens and beyond. Most items are priced from $1 to $5, and some value items are priced up to $10.
Construction on the new Five Below location will begin in October for a tentative March 2021 opening, mall officials said.
In the past four years, 14 new stores have opened at the Ashland Town Center.