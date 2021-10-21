ASHLAND — Ashland Town Center is now home to the candy wonderland Shelby’s Sugar Shop. This new confectionery is open in the Belk Men and Home Court.
Its kiosk location will offer the traditional curated collection of sweets and treats such as nostalgic candies, craft sweets and chocolates. Shelby’s will also provide unique specialty products and beverages.
“We are thrilled to welcome guests to discover the new Shelby’s Sugar Shop,” said Vicki Ramey, general manager of the Ashland Town Center. “This new retailer will provide families an immersive Candyland experience right in the heart of Ashland Town Center while representing the core values of inclusion and community that are so important to us.”
Ramey says Shelby’s Sugar Shop follows the journey of a spirited young girl named Shelby from a picturesque country setting to the heart of a big city, enjoying the sweetest parts of life along the way. Shelby’s transition from rural landscape to bustling cityscape is marked by large-scale bridge installations and animated vignettes. Throughout her journey, Shelby spreads kindness and cheer to her friends, who are also depicted throughout the new location.
“Ashland Town Center shares in Shelby’s important values of acceptance and friendship and hopes that Shelby serves as a reminder to town center guests that we are more alike than we are different,” Ramey said. Life is not only sweeter with candy, but also with inclusivity and genuine connections.”
To learn more about Shelby’s Sugar Shop, including store hours, visit www.ShelbysSugarShop.com.
GRINDSTONE OPENS AT HUNTINGTON MALL: Grindstone Coffeeology opened its new Huntington Mall location earlier this week.
The mall announced last month that Grindstone Coffeeology, which has a location along 8th Street in Huntington, was coming to the mall to replace Starbucks. In the spring, Starbucks had announced it was pulling its stores out of all malls nationwide.
The new 996-square-foot shop roasts its own coffee beans and offers a variety of drinks that include cappuccino, espresso, lattes and cold-brewed iced coffee. The drink menu also includes sweet and unsweetened tea and Italian sodas. Complementing all this are breakfast pastries, sandwiches and soup.
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, SHEETZ ANNOUNCE TUITION REIMBURSEMENT: In an attempt to attract workers, both Texas Roadhouse and Sheetz announced tuition reimbursement program for employees interested in pursuing a college degree.
At Texas Roadhouse, any team member working 30 hours or more weekly who qualifies for benefits will be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university when a C average is maintained.
At Sheetz, the company will provide $5,250 per year, or $2,625 per semester, to employees who are enrolled in the company’s College Tuition Reimbursement program. This is a $3,750 per year increase from the amount Sheetz previously offered through the program.
For more information about the programs, or to apply, visit the companies’ websites.