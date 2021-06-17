ASHLAND — The company that owns the Ashland Town Center mall filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, according to court documents.
Washington Prime Group, a Columbus, Ohio-based mall and shopping center owner, has 100 retail centers nationwide, according to the filing.
The filing says Washington Prime Group is in forbearance on an interest payment that was due Feb. 15. It is executing a restructuring support agreement with creditors that hold about 73% of the principal amount outstanding of Washington Prime Group’s secured corporate debt and 67% of the principal amount outstanding of the company’s unsecured notes.
The company says it has secured $100 million in new debtor-in-possession financing from creditors led by SVPGlobal to support day-to-day operations during the process and “ensure that all business operations continue in the ordinary course without interruption.”
“The company’s financial restructuring will enable WPG to right size its balance sheet and position the company for success going forward,” Lou Conforti, CEO and director of Washington Prime Group, said in a report by Business Wire. “During the financial restructuring, we will continue to work toward maximizing the value of our assets and our operating infrastructure. The company expects operations to continue in the ordinary course for the benefit of our guests, tenants, vendors, stakeholders and colleagues.”
Ashland Town Center mall officials declined to comment about the bankruptcy filing.
NEW STORE OPENING AT HUNTINGTON MALL: The Huntington Mall announced a new store to its tenant mix.
Pinkies Creations and Embroidery is a locally owned business born out of love of style and custom designs, according to Huntington Mall Marketing Director Margi MacDuff.
“Pinkies Creations has been a staple at Shipwreck Collection Market at Huntington Mall,” MacDuff explained. “It has since grown out of that space and is ready to move into a larger storefront in the mall. This new location will allow the store to stretch out and showcase even more great items that its customers have grown to love and new customers will quickly find.”
The shop will be located between Yankee Candle and Hot Topic on the main concourse of the mall.
“There will be a soft opening Father’s Day weekend and an official grand opening on June 26,” she said.
Some of Pinkies Creations and Embroidery’s designs may be found on the store’s website at www.pinkiesembroidery.com. For up to date sales and event information, visit facebook.com/pinkiesembroidery.
QUICKSILVER REBANDS INTO OLD NORTH ARCADE: Quicksilver Arcade Bar at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington has rebranded to Old North Arcade, according to owner Benjamin Morgan.
“Our original location opened in Old North Columbus in 2015. When we expanded to Huntington, we wanted to find a name apropos to the specific context and named the location Quicksilver Arcade Bar as a nod to the tremendous amount of pinball machines we house,” Moran explained. “As the owner, I had greatly underestimated how much extra work it would be to manage two different names for what is essentially the same business — different social media accounts, websites, email addresses, logos and other things, so we decided to rebrand as Old North Arcade to streamline operations. It’s still the exact same business, ownership and team, simply changed in name only.”
With the rebrand, Morgan said the business also launched its next kitchen concept, Square Slice Pizzeria.
“It features Detroit Deep Dish Pizza utilizing exclusive top shelf ingredients,” he said. “We start with a sourdough focaccia that we make from scratch with premium ‘00’ flour and cold ferment for a minimum of 24 hours. We then top that with world class whole milk brick mozzarella and provolone from Grande cheeses in Wisconsin, and slather with our house made tomato sauce that we hand crush using only whole plum tomatoes from Stanislaus and a proprietary blend of herbs and spices. We round things out with best in class Ezzo pepperoni and Old World Sausage as well as hand selected fresh produce and a rotation of other seasonal toppings.”
Morgan says Detroit Deep Dish style originated in the Motor City, and legend has it the pizzas were originally cooked in motor oil pans.
“The magic of Detroit Deep Dish occurs because the cheese melts over the sides of the dough and caramelizes into what is called the ‘crown’ of the pizza, creating a seared cheese crust around the light and airy focaccia dough,” he said. “Our grand opening weekend was a tremendous success and we are excited to bring the concept to our Huntington location as soon as possible.”
Old North Arcade is the largest retro arcade bar in West Virginia, featuring a rotating selection of classic arcade and pinball machines as well as air hockey, skee-ball, hoops, Dance Dance Revolution, consoles, life-size Jenga, and two large patios overlooking Pullman Square.
“We offer a full service bar and kitchen, and any food or beverage purchase permits free play on almost all of our games,” Morgan added. “We are 21 and up only, but do permit children under close parental supervision until 8 p.m. daily. Old North Arcade is the perfect place for Happy Hour, birthday parties, corporate events, first dates, anniversaries, bachelor or bachelorette parties or just a night out on the town. Our priority is to deliver pure unadulterated nostalgia and to provide an immersive experience where our guests completely lose track of time and feel like a kid again. The highest praise we can get is when we hear a guest say, ‘Hey! I remember that!’”
For more information, visit online at www.oldnortharcade.com, www.squareslicepizzeria.com, @oldnortharcadewv and @squareslicepizzeria on social media, order delivery via DoorDash, or call ahead for carry out at 681-378-6995.
THE WING PLACE: Today at 2 p.m. the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for The Wing Place, a new restaurant located inside The Market at 809 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington.
The Wing Place features a variety of flavors and heat-level sauces and dry rubs for bone-in and boneless wings as well as other menu items.
For more information about The Wing Place and a menu, visit https://www.thewingplace.net/.