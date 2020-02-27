ASHLAND — Ashland Town Center is welcoming three family-owned retailers this summer, offering guests new destinations for fashion, accessories and home décor.
Rose & Remington, Curve & Cloth and Burlap & Birch are the first locations of the stores in the Tri-State area.
Rose & Remington caters to customers who enjoy luxury boho-chic-style clothing, accessories and home décor at affordable prices.
Rose & Remington is an Ohio-based retailer that opened its first location in 2014 in the Cincinnati suburb of Lebanon, Ohio. Since then, the brand has grown to more than 13 locations throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Over the next few years, Rose & Remington plans to open 40 additional locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and surrounding states.
Curve & Cloth, a sister store to Rose & Remington, carries trendy and affordable curvy fashion for women, in addition to accessories and on-trend gift items.
Burlap & Birch focuses on modern and contemporary pieces for the home, including décor, artisan crafted custom furniture, lighting and gift items.
“We are thrilled to welcome the first Tri-State area Rose & Remington, Burlap & Birch, and Curve & Cloth locations to Ashland Town Center,” Vicki Ramey, general manager at Ashland Town Center, said in a press release announcing the new stores. “Our goal is to add diverse tenants, to enhance the overall experience for our guests and further strengthen Ashland Town Center as the gathering place for the community. This is a perfect example of how we are bringing unique, first-to-market retailers for our guests.”
Coupled with the recently remodeled American Eagle and the addition of Aerie, Ashland Town Center is continuing its transformation through significant upgrades, new store openings and reinvestment of the center.
For additional information about Ashland Town Center, visit www.ashlandtowncenter.com.
T-MOBILE: T-Mobile marks another big step in its nationwide 5G rollout, officially lighting up Huntington, Charleston and the surrounding area.
From Elkview to St. Albans to Ceredo, the citizens of the greater Charleston and Huntington areas can now access 5G via two new smartphones, the exclusive OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren and the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G, according to T-Mobile.
“We’ve been building toward this day for a really long time. As someone who lives here and grew up just over the border in Grayson, it’s incredibly rewarding to bring the community a technology that has the potential to close the digital divide and level the playing field for rural America,” Glenn Adkins, field technician for T-Mobile, said in a press release.
“Today marks the beginning, not the end. As we add more cell sites and continue to build out our 5G network in West Virginia, the wireless experience is only going to get better.”
Download speeds on T-Mobile’s 5G on 600 MHz will be around 20% faster than LTE on average to start and that experience will improve exponentially over time, just like with 4G, according to the company.
If the pending merger with Sprint closes, in the coming months and years New T-Mobile will build upon this foundational 5G layer with mid-band and high-band spectrum that will add capacity, or more “lanes” using the invisible highway analogy for greater speeds and better coverage, the company said in its release.
T-Mobile has stores at 935 3rd Ave. Suite 100 in Huntington; 5703 MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston; and 3000 Charleston Towne Center 2071 in Charleston.