ASHLAND — Ashland Town Center celebrated the grand opening of the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road program and new retail store, located near JCPenney, with a ribbon cutting last week.
The store gave the first 100 attendees a free gift, and all healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers were given a free box of Girl Scout cookies.
Mall officials said the new retail location is a destination program center where members and volunteers can purchase uniforms, badges, spirit-wear and other Girl Scout supplies as well as participate in a variety of programs.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road to Ashland Town Center,” said Vicki Ramey, general manager at Ashland Town Center.
Ramey says guests to Ashland Town Center can purchase Girl Scout cookies in the new retail location as well as at the Girl Scout-run cookie kiosk located near Bath & Body Works on Saturdays and Sundays during the weeks throughout the cookie season.
“Our goal is to add diverse tenants, to enhance the overall experience for our guests and to further position Ashland Town Center as a gathering place for our community,” Ramey said. “This is a perfect example of one of the ways that we are bringing unique retailers to Ashland for our guests.”
Ramey added that Ashland Town Center continues to offer a variety of retail locations.
“Six first-to-market retailers opened their doors to guests in the past year, bringing new and exciting places to shop to the community,” she said. “In the last four years, 14 new stores have opened at the town center with continued growth and tenant mix upgrades on the way.”
Most recent openings include Five Below, Rose & Remington, Curve & Cloth, Burlap & Birch, Ironheadz Sports Nutrition and WASH, all which were the first to the Tri-State area, according to Ramey.
“These are just a few examples of Ashland Town Center’s ongoing commitment to creating a true town center where community members can safely shop, dine and gather together,” she said.
For more information, visit online at ashlandtowncenter.com.
Regional chambers unify on policy issues: The Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce and Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce released a joint position paper as part of a collaborative effort to advocate key policy issues.
According to a joint press release from the organizations, officials from both chambers believe that they can best support the Metro Valley region’s businesses and communities more effectively by joining together on issues that affect their prospective regions.
“Although the cities of Charleston and Huntington are located less than 50 miles from each other, we have not always worked together for our mutual benefit,” Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. “Whether it involves our elected leaders or business groups like our Chambers of Commerce, we must work diligently and communicate often to share resources and increase the opportunities that we have here at home. Simply put, we are much stronger together than apart.”
The position paper addresses the Chambers’ intent to advocate for issues such as:
- Ensuring that Charleston and Huntington are included in the same congressional district when West Virginia loses one of its members in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022.
- Continuing support for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.
- Protecting West Virginia businesses from COVID-19 liability.
- Promoting remote working and relocation-to-West Virginia initiatives.
“We believe this is just the beginning of a strong, collaborative effort of two cities working together to effect change for our business communities,” said Steve Rubin, president and CEO of the Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce. “A unified voice enhances the chambers’ ability to advocate for policies and issues that bring innovation and new opportunities not only to our region but to all of West Virginia.”
To read the full position paper at https://bit.ly/2NR5TCR.