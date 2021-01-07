BARBOURSVILLE — Avon Beauty Center in Barboursville announced it will be closing its retail location and moving to all online sales.
The store at 6479 Farmdale Road will close by the end of this month, according to owners Kathy and Scott Sturgeon.
“With a new year comes new beginnings and new adventures,” Kathy Sturgeon said. “We are so grateful for all the many customers that we can now consider friends that we have had the privilege of meeting through our store.
“As trends in the beauty industry have changed as well as product offerings, moving online seems to be the logical next step. By having our customers visit our website and link to our online store, they will be able to receive great online exclusive promotions they can now use for their ordering. We will still be here to serve and answer any questions they may have as they come with us on this new journey.”
Sturgeon started with Avon in 1990.
“I sold out of our home and delivered to homes and businesses in the Tri-State to be able to stay home and raise my two daughters,” she said. “We decided to open the store in the spring of 2007, being the first licensed Avon Beauty Center in the state of West Virginia.”
Sturgeon said the pandemic did have some influence on the decision to move to online exclusively.
“Early on in the pandemic we did close our retail store for two months at the beginning. However, during that time we still served our customers by offering curbside pickups. That is when we started moving to more online and found that to be another option for customers to get their products delivered directly to their home within two to three business days without having the worry of coming out in the public,” she said. “Once we reopened in May, we shortened our store hours and even by doing that it didn’t seem to negatively affect our customers being able to come in. As with all retail, customers’ buying habits have changed quickly and significantly with the pandemic, and by moving to online we feel we are adapting with the changes.”
Sturgeon says Avon has expanded its product lines over the years, not limiting to just beauty products as it started, but now includes many items for the home, household products and more.
“One great new tool that we are excited to have our customers be able to experience is the virtual makeover,” she said. “Customers can use their live camera or upload a picture to virtually try on makeup products on themselves. Avon is celebrating 135 years as a business and still has the products we have all known and love, including Skin So Soft, Moisture Therapy hand cream, bubble baths, Anew and so much more.”
Until the store closes, all in-stock items are 25% off and store fixtures are also available for sale, Sturgeon added.
Online sales will be through www.avonbeautycenterwv.com, she said.
SURIN OF THAILAND CLOSES: Surin of Thailand in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington at Pullman Square has closed permanently, according to a post on its Facebook page on Jan. 2.
“Thank you for your support. Surin Huntington is permanently closed,” the post said.
Surin of Thailand had been serving authentic Thai cuisine since 1990 to Atlanta and the Southeast. Surin of Thailand in Huntington opened in January 2016.
Attempts to contact the owners regarding the closure were unsuccessful.
NEW HOURS: Ashland Town Center announced new hours of operation that started at the beginning of the year.
The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Also, it will continue to offer mall walking one hour prior to the mall’s opening each day.