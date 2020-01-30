HURRICANE, W.Va. — Jaxe & Jills in Hurricane is hoping to be open by the first of February, offering customers an opportunity to throw an ax, according to owner Kimberly Zimmerman.
Jaxe & Jills, at 3501 Teays Valley Road, is an urban ax-throwing lounge that wants to provide new experiences and fun and safe activities for groups of all sizes, according to Zimmerman.
“Let’s face it: You’ve thought of what it would be like to throw an ax — now you have the chance to bring your primal desires to life,” Zimmerman said. “Conveniently located in the Teays Valley area, Jaxe & Jills provides a lounge atmosphere where you and your friends can throw axes with a variety of gameplay options.”
Zimmerman said single-target lanes are recommended for groups of four to six people for a period of one to two hours and groups of seven or more can play side-by-side on adjoining lanes.
“Visit us after work, before a dinner date, before you hit the bars or mid-bar hop for a new experience like nothing else,” Zimmerman said.
In addition to its ax lanes, Jaxe & Jills will have a dedicated area for darts and shuffleboard.
“We will serve pizzas, sandwiches and appetizers as well as charcuterie boards to go with our wines,” Zimmerman said. “We will have 12 beers on tap along with bottles and cans. Of course we will carry domestics, along with plenty of craft beer options. We will offer an expanded wine menu, so there will be a price point and quality everyone will be happy with.”
Zimmerman said they also want to host private parties for team building, birthdays and gender reveals.
“We will host a Heroes Night every Thursday and we will offer $10 off lane rentals for any first responder,” she said. “We hope to make this a place to have fun with your friends, family and co-workers, because at the end of the day everyone needs a place to bury the hatchet.”
Jaxe & Jills will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 2 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. It will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
For more information, visit jaxeandjills.com.
AUTO TECH: A Huntington repair shop, Auto Tech, at 1133 Hal Greer Blvd. across from Cabell Huntington Hospital, has closed. Apparently the owner retired, but I don’t have many other details. I am hoping to have more information in a future report.
UNLIMITED FUTURE: Unlimited Future Inc. in Huntington will start an eight-week business start-up course beginning Feb. 11.
Business Planning for Profit is a 16-hour course that teaches the steps of starting a profitable business and helps students create an easy-to-implement an action plan. The course will cover everything a prospective business owner will need to research, learn, consider, and what not do when starting a new business, according to Unlimited Future. The text for the course is filled with checklists, lists of important questions to ask, worksheets, internet resource guides and more.
The first night of class is Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Unlimited Future at 1650 8th Ave. in Huntington. The course will run eight Tuesdays ending on Tuesday, March 31.
Tuition for the course is based on a sliding scale according to household income. To register, call 304-697-3007 or email ufi@unlimitedfuture.org.