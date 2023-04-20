BARBOURSVILLE — Floyd’s on 60, formerly known as Floyd’s Fruits and Flowers, has been a staple in Tri-State area for almost 40 years, according to Floyd Napier’s daughter Ashley Napier.
“It was a great honor for him to serve the community, providing beautiful flowers and the best local produce,” Ashley Napier said.
Ashley Napier says she took over the business at the junction of Davis Creek Road (W.Va. Alt. 10) and U.S. 60 last year with her father’s help.
“He was sick, but he was there almost every day,” she said. “We remained open until the season ended on Nov. 1 last year and he passed on Nov. 4.”
Ashley Napier said her father told her he wanted the business to continue after he was gone.
“The knowledge he passed down about over the years, I believe, will allow me to keep his legacy alive,” she said. “Floyd’s is a staple in the community. The name may change a little, but it will forever be Floyd’s.”
The new name is Floyd’s Nursery on 60, and it reopened in March.
“We are open full swing in Barboursville and restoring the Kenova location to its once-famed home of the best half runner beans and peaches around,” Ashley Napier said.
The business is a full-service spring, summer and fall nursery with shrubbery, trees, perennials, bedding plants, flowers and hanging baskets.
“We offer southern produce in the spring and local Amish produce in the summer and fall,” she said. “In the fall, we have the largest selection of your fall products in the Tri-State area. It looks like a sea of orange coming down U.S. 60 with pumpkins and mums.”
Ashley Napier said it was important to her to keep mostly everything the same.
“We have the same great products, above-and-beyond customer service and smiling faces you’ve grown to know and love when you come to visit us,” she said. “You may see a few changes like open concept shopping, great values, farm-fresh eggs all the time, more plentiful parking and specialty events. Our team is eager to see all our returning customers and hopefully new ones for a great season.”
Ashley Napier is a lifelong resident of Wayne County and is currently a school nurse.
“I have two wonderful kids, 21 and 17, that are active in the business as well,” she said. “Nicholas and his grandfather spent so much time on the road hauling loads of produce and flowers and now we do this together.”
The business is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“I received so many condolences for my father’s passing and I can’t say thank you enough to the customers, friends, business associates for their kind words,” Ashley Napier added. “So many times a day I hear, ‘We are so thankful you all are open,’ and it warms my heart to know our community supports Floyd’s.”
For more information, call Floyd’s at 681-432-0099.
SEVEN & COMPANY BOUTIQUE OPENS: A new boutique opened recently in Barboursville.
Seven & Company Boutique is owned by Lisa Call, who also owned House of Style Salon for over 10 years in Barboursville but wanted something more.
“Owning a boutique has always been a dream of mine, but I really didn’t know how to start,” Call said. “There’s not many boutiques in this area, so I really wanted to bring something new and exciting to Barboursville.”
Call says her thought was that she could offer a different style, something that can work for all ages, all sizes, all women and can still be affordable.
Call started out selling women’s clothing and jewelry out of the extra space in her salon.
“I was shocked with how well things were going because it was mostly word of mouth and some social media,” she said.
As the business started to grow, Call realized she needed more space.
“It was perfect timing with a building going up for sale in downtown Barboursville,” she said.
Call bought it, remodeled and moved her business from the salon to the boutique at 691 Central Ave. It officially opened on Saturday, April 1.
“We have already had an overwhelming amount of people stop by and shop around which I am super grateful for,” she said.
The business sells mainly women’s clothing, but also has bags, jewelry and accessories.
Seven & Company is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday; and closed on Sunday and Monday.
Seven & Company is on Facebook. Its number is 304-942-8096.
DAPPER DODDLE COMING SOON: Dapper Doodle is coming soon to the Barboursville area. The new location will be at 6007 U.S. 60 East, Suite 211.
Dapper Doodle is a store all about dogs.
“Right now our plan is to have doggy day care, overnight boarding, grooming services, training, and also carry supplies such as coat care items, leashes, toys, collars and treats,” said Brandi Hughes, who owns the business with her husband, Austin.
The couple says they are hoping to open in mid-June or early July.
“We currently have two other Dapper Doodle stores,” Brandi Hughes said. “We have one in Louisa, Kentucky, and the other in Lexington, Kentucky. We’ve been looking at the Huntington and Barboursville area for about two years now but haven’t found anything that fit until now. We like the area and it’s close enough for one of us to be there everyday.”
The new Barboursville location will be the couple’s biggest store yet at over 6,000 square feet.
This store will be equipped with three large daycare play rooms, luxury boarding rooms, grooming and supplies.
“Right now the plan is to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sundays to customers, but of course we will have staff in to take care of all boarding animals,” Brandi Hughes said. “We’ll also be running a 20% off special for the first week that we’re open.”
For more information, visit dapperdoodle.dog.