BARBOURSVILLE — Floyd’s on 60, formerly known as Floyd’s Fruits and Flowers, has been a staple in Tri-State area for almost 40 years, according to Floyd Napier’s daughter Ashley Napier.

“It was a great honor for him to serve the community, providing beautiful flowers and the best local produce,” Ashley Napier said.

20230420 bizcolumn Floyd's 05.jpg
Floyd's on 60 is shown on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Barboursville.
20230420 bizcolumn Floyd's 06.jpg
Floyd's on 60 is shown on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Barboursville.
Seven & Company Boutique photo.jpg

Seven & Company Boutique recently opened at 691 Central Avenue in Barboursville.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

