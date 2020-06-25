BARBOURSVILLE — The Barboursville Kroger store celebrated its $4.2 million remodel project with a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony and a tour of the store on Wednesday.
“Literally everything in the store was moved during this remodel that started back on Aug. 24, 2019,” said Kristen Snider, the store’s manager. “Our customers have been nothing but gracious throughout the entire remodel process, and we’re happy to offer them what essentially is a brand new store.”
Snider said Kroger updated and reorganized the store more efficiently and customers will see more organic food choices available.
“We have created a better flow for customers,” she said.
Some highlights of the remodel include updated cases for fresh meat and seafood, a new sushi case with additional menu choices, an expanded deli and bakery area, the addition of a Murray’s Cheese stand, an updated floral department and a newly replaced Starbucks kiosk.
“We also updated the floor and tile, updated customer restrooms, have new check-out lanes, updated the pharmacy and updated the decor throughout the store,” Snider said.
The store also added 10 new jobs, Snider said.
“We’re glad to have Kroger as part of the Barboursville community … not just as a grocer, but as an organization that provides hundreds of jobs and supports community causes throughout the region,” said Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum. “The investment Kroger made speaks to the viability of our market and we appreciate all they do to enhance the shopping experience for our residents.”
As part of the celebration, Kroger Mid-Atlantic made donations totaling $2,000 to four local nonprofits that were selected by the Barboursville store associates. The organizations receiving donations are Lily’s Place, Little Victories Animal Rescue, Ronald McDonald House in Huntington and Facing Hunger Foodbank.
“We’ve heard from store management that our Barboursville shoppers are some of the most loyal in the Mid-Atlantic and that has been evident through their continued support during the renovation process,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic.
DUNHAM’S SPORTS: Michigan-based Dunham’s Sports is coming to Liberty Square Shopping Center in Teays Valley.
The retail sporting goods chain, with more than 230 stores in 22 states, offers a full line of traditional sporting goods and athletic equipment, as well as hunting and outdoor items and a wide variety of active and casual sports apparel and footwear.
“Dunham’s Sports is a fantastic addition to Liberty Square, and we are thrilled to welcome this nationally recognized retailer to the property,” said T.J. Summers, Liberty Square’s manager for the 270,000-square-foot retail property. “With its wide variety of merchandise for the whole family, Dunham’s Sports is a perfect match for Liberty Square and the entire Teays Valley community.”
The projected opening for Dunham’s Sports is mid-July 2020.
To learn more about Dunham’s Sports, visit www.dunhamssports.com.
SAM’S CLUB: Sam’s Club recently announced the nationwide launch of curbside pickup.
The service, which provides a contact-free, order online and delivery to car shopping experience, will be free for Plus-level members and is expected to be available in all clubs by the end of June.
The company said in a news release that curbside pickup is part of a list of Plus membership benefits, which also includes early shopping hours, free shipping on most online items, 2% cash back on qualifying in-club and pickup purchases and more.
“Sam’s Club members have been integrating technology into their shopping habits for a while with Scan & Go, samsclub.com and in-club pickup,” Lance de la Rosa, chief operating officer of Sam’s Club, said in the release. “As we continue to innovate to make the shopping experience better and faster for our members, we’re proud to be able to quickly implement and offer curbside pickup across the country, particularly during a time when they are searching for alternative ways to shop.”
The company is expediting the rollout, taking it to all 597 clubs.