HUNTINGTON — Bella Consignment is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a week of activities and discounts starting Saturday.
Joanie Ward Smith and her sister Georgeann Ward Warfuel opened Bella Consignment at 1104 20th St. in Huntington in September 2002. The two sisters wanted to recycle, reuse and repurpose older furniture, home décor and clothing. They named their store “Bella,” which is Italian for beautiful, in honor of the beauty and possibilities in previously owned merchandise.
“Originally Bella occupied only half of our building,” Smith said. “My husband wondered if we would be able to even fill up that much space. After only a year, we rented the second half. And now, we own the building and wish we could extend it. We have more than 4,000 consignors and have expanded the inventory.”
Currently, Bella Consignment offers furniture, home décor, books, clothing, handbags, jewelry and shoes.
“My sister and I opened the store, but unfortunately, she died unexpectedly in 2004,” Smith said. “My husband, Gabe, then helped me manage and operate the store. We sold our business to Leslee Chafin Martin in 2020. Leslee had worked for us off and on for 15 years. We were pleased to sell the store to her because we knew she was invested in the success of Bella.”
Smith said the business will always be in her heart.
“We’ve met wonderful customers and consignors whom we will carry in our hearts forever,” she said. “We’ve had talented and knowledgeable people work with us during our 17-plus years at Bella. Our success is due to our customers, consignors and employees.”
Martin said she has a week of activities planned for the celebration.
“We start our celebration on Saturday, Sept. 17, with Christina Senior, who designs and makes intricate hand-beaded jewelry,” Martin said. “She will be in the store to meet customers and exhibit her creations. Local artist Patti Del Checcolo will have her original oil paintings and prints displayed and available for sale Saturday, Sept. 17, through Sept. 24.”
Also, Patty Maddy Blenko, vice president of Blenko Glass in Milton, will do a signing on Saturday.
“We are excited to be involved with Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP). Ten percent of the gross proceeds from our sales on Wednesday, September 21, will be donated to ASAP,” Martin added.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to 4 p.m., Bella Consignment will have three local authors signing their books.
“Our very own Joanie Ward Smith will be signing the four books she has written in the last year,” Martin said. “Along with Joanie, we will have John L. Hash and Carter Taylor Seaton.”
Smith wrote her first book at age 70 and now one year later she has written five books including fiction, a how-to book, and two self-help books.
John L. Hash is a retired attorney who started writing in the 1970s. His books are focused on special operations paramilitary thrillers. Hash has also written a book of short stories about his father, a flight surgeon in World War II.
Carter Seaton writes in both non-fiction and fiction genres featuring stories about West Virginia. In 2016, Seaton received the Governor’s Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts.
Martin said the first 20 customers to visit Bella Consignment on Saturday will receive a $5 gift card to spend in Bella.
“All customers may sign up to win a $100, $50 or a $25 shopping spree at Bella,” she said. “Winners will be announced at 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24.”
For additional information, contact Martin at 304-697-1774 or Smith at 304-523-9273.
OPENINGS ANNOUNCED AT CAMP LANDING: Wonder-Land Toyz, located inside Camp Landing Entertainment District near Ashland, hosted a re-grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The toy store opened in the spring, but it recently expanded due to its success. It is now open seven days a week, from noon to 8 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday; and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Also, Hillbilly Hibachi announced its recent opening at Camp Landing. It also still has a food truck.
“Hillbilly Hibachi is these country boys’ take on the Japanese inspired favorite without all the formalities and fancy moves,” the business said on its Facebook page.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
