BARBOURSVILLE - Last week, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony to open Board and Brush, a new business that allows visitors to make their own customized do-it-yourself (DIY) dcor.
Board and Brush is located at 3012 Champion Drive in Barboursville.
The business also offers several workshops. One is scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, and is the most popular DIY workshop where folks create their own unique wood sign. Those attending will select a wood project from Board and Brush's gallery. The store provides all the materials and instructs customers step-by-step to create a piece for your home or for a gift. The cost for the workshop is $68 for adults and pre-registration is required.
To learn more about this business, visit online at https://boardandbrush.com/barboursville/.
BANKING SUMMIT: West Virginia University Banking Summit, cohosted by the Chamber College's Center for Financial Literacy and Education and the WVU College of Law, is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Erickson Alumni Center at 1 Alumni Drive in Morgantown.
The event will provide banking professionals in the state an opportunity to discuss the current trajectory of the West Virginia banking industry. The summit will be focused around a panel discussion addressing current banking trends and key issues facing the industry.
"Our goal with the summit is to bring together banking professionals and regulators from across the state to discuss current trends in banking, the future of banking in West Virginia, and how West Virginia University can serve as a partner to ensure a pipeline of highly qualified individuals with a passion for banking," said Naomi Boyd, director of the Center for Financial Literacy and Education.
Allen Berger, a professor in banking and finance at the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, will be the keynote speaker.
Professionals will have the opportunity to network with Chambers College faculty members and top students at a reception following the event.
