HURRICANE, W.Va. - A new Boost Mobile location opened last week at 2710 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Boost Mobile is one of the largest prepaid wireless carriers in the country and currently operates on the Sprint Wireless network.
This Boost Mobile is a franchise store operated through Boost by Mr. Fix IT, a Winfield-based company that owns nearly 40 locations across five states. The company has become one of the largest Boost dealers in the region and is known for its aggressive marketing in the prepaid market, as well as offering free phones to lure customers away from other carriers.
"Boost Mobile is just about the best deal on the market," said James Hall, president of Boost by Mr. Fix IT. "Where else can you get unlimited data on a network like Sprint's for $50 a month. As a company, we have gone all-in on Boost because of their dedication to being competitive with its offers."
Boost Mobile is also in a position to be among the first prepaid carriers to go 5G thanks to its buyout by Dish Network, according to Hall.
"Dish Network has been positioning itself to enter the wireless market and make the move to 5G for years now," Hall said. "The recent Sprint and T-Mobile merger opened the door for them."
Boost was recently bought out by Dish Network as part of the federal government's requirements for approving the T-Mobile and Sprint merger. The move to being under Dish Network's control will take some time, Hall added.
Boost by Mr. Fix IT started as a phone repair store in Hurricane. It was among the first companies in West Virginia to do iPhone repairs, according to Hall. After its move to Winfield, the company became a wireless dealer.
"It was a natural progression," Hall said. "Then things just took off."
The company now owns Boost stores in Winfield, Huntington, Dunbar, Cross Lanes, Wheeling, Weirton, as well as in Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri and Kansas.
FAT PATTY'S: Work continues on the Teays Valley Fat Patty's that was heavily damaged by a grease fire in March.
In a Facebook message, the company said it hopes to reopen the location at 4156 W.Va. Route 34 in Hurricane soon, but would not give any projected date. The Teays Valley location opened in September 2012 in a former Shoney's restaurant.
However, the company did announce on Facebook that it launched a new Fat Patty's location at the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
"We're here with a 10 year deal! Bringing some of that West Virginia love to Florida, GO JAGS!" the post said.
Fat Patty's opened its doors in 2007 beside the campus of Marshall University in Huntington.
In 2018, a Florida-based restaurant company ARC Group Inc. agreed to acquire the four Fat Patty's restaurants for $12.3 million with plans to expand the brand.
From the beginning, Fat Patty's has offered specialty burgers and sandwiches, wings, appetizers, salads, wraps, as well as steak and chicken dinners. Through the years its menu has expanded to offer more than 20 specialty burgers and sandwiches in addition to many other new menu items.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@herald-dispatch.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter at @FredPaceHD.