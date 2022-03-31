HUNTINGTON — A country and western-themed bar is coming to downtown Huntington.
Alejandro Vence and his wife, Milca Rivera Vence, are hoping to open Boots in the 400 block of 9th Street by mid-April. The couple has been involved in the Huntington bar scene for the past 18 years. They owned Evolve, which was located in the same spot for the past eight years.
“We knew it was time to do something new and fresh,” Alejandro Vence said. “Country music is very popular in the Tri-State, and we didn’t see anyone else with this type of concept, so we thought Boots is a name people can relate with in our area. We think the new place is going to do very well.”
When you come in the entrance of Boots, it’s like walking straight into a saloon from the old West with a piano by the bar.
“We have been working hard on this place for the past seven months,” Milca Rivera Vence said. “We have used many repurposed items, including many real whiskey barrels, windows, doors, tables and other things to capture that authentic country and western look and feel.”
Boots will offer 16 different draft beers, specialty cocktails and a bar food menu, she said.
The bar also includes an indoor and outdoor patio space with a 4-foot sidewalk presence.
“We want to be integrated with 9th Street Live when they start again,” Alejandro Vence said. “We will have outdoor seating and a little propane fireplace as well.”
He said the new establishment is about 2,000 square feet and can comfortably accommodate around 60 people.
“We will have around 15 employees that we have already hired, and we can’t wait to add the finishing touches and open up,” Milca Rivera Vence said. “We appreciate all the support from the Huntington and Tri-State community and we want to give them a fun place with a great experience. We have already received so much positive feedback.”
The couple hopes to have line dancing and two-step dancing lessons, as well as live music at least once a month.
“We want to have known local groups and musicians from the Tri-State area,” Alejandro Vence said.
The couple also owns the Jockey Club at the Frederick Building in downtown Huntington.
“We are nightlife entrepreneurs and so I think many people already know the quality that we are going to bring here to Boots,” Alejandro Vence added.
Once Boots opens, its hours of operation will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday; 6 pm. to 3 a.m., Thursday through Saturday; and closed on Sunday and Monday. It will open to cater to lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
MIXING BOWL COMING TO BARBOURSVILLE: A new bakery is coming to 621 Slaughter St. in Barboursville.
Anna Campbell and her husband, Thomas Hart, are the owners of The Mixing Bowl.
“I’m hoping and praying and wishing that we will open by the second week of April,” Campbell said. “I’m ready to get going.”
She said the new business will serve all kinds of baked goods such as like cupcakes, specialty cakes and various French and Italian pastries.
“My one true love and passion is wedding cakes, and I can’t wait to get back into making them,” Campbell said. “I have a blend of styles with our cakes; I love traditional cake decorating, but also totally embrace modern techniques and looks. I never want to stop thinking of new flavor combinations and designs. We also are very excited to be serving daily lunches, which I think will be a great addition to the Village.”
Campbell said she worked in her mom’s bakery from high school until the start of the pandemic, when she had to close.
“I learned everything about baking from her, just like she learned it from inspirational and important women in her life growing up,” Campbell said. “It really is a family business, several decades in the making.”
Campbell said she has lived in Barboursville her entire life.
“Barboursville was the obvious choice for me, and I feel like I’m finally seeing it grow into what it’s always had the potential to be,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to be a small piece in the puzzle of the businesses on Central Avenue, and I’m still floored that it’s finally happening. The community is amazing, and we’ve had nothing but support from everyone we’ve met through the bakery. I owe so many thanks to Melody Frye specifically for all her help. My husband wanted to be a chef growing up, and he has an eye for plating and a great creative mind when it comes to anything culinary.”
Campbell said once the new business opens its hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“We are currently taking orders on our Facebook page,” she said.
For more information visit The Mixing Bowl’s Facebook page or call them at 681-203-3747.