BARBOURSVILLE — A new Buff City Soap franchise has opened in Barboursville.
“We had our ribbon cutting and grand opening on April 28,” said manager Jessica Botts.
The business offers plant-based products that are all made locally inside the store.
“We have bar soap, hand soap, laundry soap, shower oil, shower fizzy and an entire line of products for men,” Botts said. “We have an large array of products that are plant-based and safe to the skin. Everything is customizable.”
Tim Chafin, of Tennessee, is the owner of the franchise, according to Botts.
“We also have two nearby locations, one in Ashland and one in Charleston,” Botts said.
Botts said the company does community fundraising events and bath bomb parties.
“We get involved in the communities were are located in and we are very happy to be a part of the Village of Barboursville community,” she said.
Buff City Soap in Barboursville is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, find them on Instagram or Facebook or visit online at buffcitysoap.com. You can also call 304-955-9801.
SECOND SATURDAY MARKET: Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington is hosting its Second Saturday Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.
Market vendors will set up inside of the Visitors Center. Vendors include Terra Fate Exotics — tropical plants; Bashful Bee Press — art prints; Conjure Dust — cryptid cuties; Euforia — skin and hair care; Lindy Jefferys — sewed goods; Elliott Stewart — ‘zinster extraordinaire; Amanda Winters — painter and fiber artist; Autumn Chapman — paintings & art kits; Alison Gerlach — CASA volunteer organizer; Leah Kinghorn — stickers & plant stakes; and Jewels in the City — art vending machines.
Organizers are urging folks to stop in Nomada Bakery for a cold drink and food and The Red Caboose for more locally made artisan goods.
The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans and its offerings include local-interest books, bath and beauty products, fine art, locally produced T-shirts and souvenirs.
Nomada Bakery offers a variety of freshly baked products and pastries along with breakfast and lunch options.
Other shops at Heritage Station are Full Circle Gifts & Goods, the Gumbo Stop Cafe, Taps at Heritage, the Historic Hippie, and Birds of a Feather.
Other tenants of Heritage Station include Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, All About You Hair and Nail Salon, Brown Dog Yoga, The Haute Wick Social and The Chessie Room.
OFF THE HOOK XTREME FISHING LAKE OPENS: Timothy “TJ” Copen has opened Off the Hook Xtreme Fishing Lake at 3380 Scott Depot Road at Scott Depot.
Copen, 35, of Hurricane, says he already owns the Off the Hook Lake at 1293 U.S. 60 in Hurricane and said he wanted a place big enough for more fishers to be able to fish.
“The lake I have open now stays so packed that I was outgrowing just having the one lake,” he said. “So, I decided to open the second lake to be able to handle the crowds that I have been getting.”
Off the Hook Xtreme Fishing Lake is a 3-acre lake in Putnam County. It has a full bait and tackle shop and an RV park for weekend fishing trips.
Copen’s hope is to be a West Virginia tourist attraction. He said he will stock 14,000 pounds of fish into the new lake this month and hold catfish tournaments all summer.
The cost for 12 hours of fishing is $25 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and under. Since the lake is privately owned, no fishing license is required, according to Copen. Outside food and drinks are permitted, he added.
More information is available on Facebook at Off the Hook Xtreme Fishing Lake & Off the Hook Fishing Lake.