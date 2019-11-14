HUNTINGTON — Amy Frasure and Wayne Phillips, founders of Bullseye Total Media, cut a ribbon on their new location at 831 4th Ave. in downtown Huntington.
Bullseye opened its doors in 2015 in a Barboursville location with the plan to serve as the Tri-State’s first digital advertising agency. Over the past five years, they have grown and developed into a full-service agency employing multiple graphic designers, web developers, social media coordinators and a seasoned sales team.
“We are excited to be downtown. When we decided to purchase an office; we knew our hearts were in Huntington,” Phillips said.
Bullseye’s new office is located inside the Renaissance building on 4th Avenue. The new space is equipped with a full production studio, audio studio, conference space and offices.
“We want to be a full service, turnkey operation for our clients. The new office is just another step in the right direction for growth,” said Jenette Williams, vice president of creative services at Bullseye. “Now, our clients can come in off the street with the option to film videos, produce professional Facebook Live videos, record podcasts, and take headshots.”
Bullseye cited the #MyHuntington Movement as a deciding factor in their move to the Jewel City.
“My team and I have worked diligently over the last 12 months on the #MyHuntington movement,” Frasure said. “We are passionate about doing our part to change the rhetoric and perception of the city. Huntington is great place to work, live, play and raise a family. We are fortunate we get the opportunity to do life here.”
To learn more about the relocation or about Bullseye Total Media, go online to www.bullseyetotalmedia.com.
RAPID FIRED PIZZA: Pullman Plaza developer Bill Dargusch confirmed on Wednesday that Rapid Fired Pizza is coming soon to Pullman Square on 3rd Avenue in the former Five Guys location.
Dargusch did not give a timeline or any additional details, only saying it would be soon.
“I let the company give the details,” Dargusch said.
Rapid Fired Pizza opened a new location in Ashland in April this year. The restaurant chain based out of Ohio promises “Amazingly Good, Amazingly Fast” pizza. Customers can custom-make their own pizza from a wide variety of different toppings for a flat price or choose from an assortment of craft pizzas. The menu also includes calzones and pasta bowls.
The new restaurant is owned and operated by Travis Timberlake in partnership with Matt Warnock and Trey Vanhoose. There are currently 33 Rapid Fired locations in the United States. For information about Rapid Fire Pizza, visit online at http://RapidFiredPizza.com.
ARMORY SMOKEHOUSE: The Armory Smokehouse hosted a grand opening celebration on Veterans Day.
The Armory Smokehouse, located in Ironton, Ohio, is a newly established restaurant operating out of the remodeled National Guard armory that served the southern Ohio region for many years.
“We could think of no more fitting way to officially open our restaurant than to honor veterans all over the country who have helped preserve freedom and democracy for all of us,” the restaurant’s manager, Herschel Lawson, said. “Our restaurant will always be a standing honor for veterans everywhere.”
The new establishment specializes in smoked meats, Amish bakery items and Angus premium steaks as well as some seafood dishes.
“I dreamed of opening a quality restaurant for everyone to come, be with friends, and enjoy a wonderful meal,” said the restaurant’s owner Jerry Rowe. “Every dish we serve is comfort food. We want everyone to come share in the celebration here at the Armory Smokehouse.”For more information, call 740-237-4402.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@herald-dispatch.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.