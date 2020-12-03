ASHLAND — Rose & Remington sister stores Curve & Cloth and Burlap & Birch are now open at the Ashland Town Center mall.
Curve & Cloth is a trendy and affordable clothing boutique for women sizes XL-4X. Curve & Cloth offers a selection of boho-casual wardrobe pieces, from denim and kimonos to chic-romantic dresses and tops. In addition, Curve & Cloth carries other items including home accents, candles, gifts and more. The store is located near Victoria’s Secret.
Burlap & Birch is a contemporary-affordable home store that offers home goods, décor, accents and furniture. Burlap & Birch allows guests to transform their living spaces through pottery, macramé, greenery, candles and mirrors, as well as kitchen essentials. It is located near Belk Women and Kids.
As construction continues on the Ashland Town Center exterior for its new look, 2021 will bring more offerings with the openings of Five Below and Iron Headz Sports Nutrition.
Iron Headz Sports Nutrition is currently open in a temporary location in Ashland Town Center, but it plans to open its new location near Belk Women and Kids. It is a fitness retailer that carries nutrition supplements, specialty coffees, CBD products, sports gear, athletic clothing and headwear.
Five Below offers products aimed at tweens, teens and beyond. Most items are priced from $1 to $5, and some value items are priced up to $10.
Construction on the new Five Below location began in October for a tentative March 2021 opening.
In the past four years, 14 new stores have opened at the Ashland Town Center.
WALMART CHRISTMAS SERVICES: Walmart said in a news release that it will offer live Christmas tree or greenery delivery and light hanging services on its website during the holiday season.
According to Walmart, in addition to fresh-cut or potted Christmas trees, greenery, poinsettias, Amaryllis, Norfolk Island Pines and more will be available for delivery.
Light hanging services will cost $129 for single-story homes and $199 for two-story homes, and a separate cost of $99 for single-story homes and $159 for two-story homes gets those lights removed once the season is over.
The new light services are being offered in partnership with Handy, and Walmart said that a professional will reach out via email to schedule an installation appointment after checkout. Customers can either provide their own lights or purchase them along with their installation, and they must supply their own clips or anchors and extension cords.