HUNTINGTON — While some businesses have closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others are opening or reopening in the Huntington area.
A grand opening ceremony took place Tuesday afternoon at The Butcher Shop at the new Summit Eatery, Lifestyle & Wellness Center along U.S. 60 between Huntington and Barboursville, next door to Christopher’s Eats.
According to Jeremy Adams, a co-owner of the development and also co-owner of The Butcher Shop, the business is unique.
“We are servicing the eastern part of Cabell County because we don’t have the option to go get fresh local meat or fish,” he said. “We try to source all of our meats and proteins locally, like Chillicothe, Ohio, and Greenbrier County in West Virginia.”
All the products are made in the United States, which was important to Adams.
“Just over 76% of the products made in this new location are from women-owned companies,” he said. “Just as important is this new business will add two full-time and two part-time jobs to the local economy.”
The new meat shop is a little over 1,150 square feet in size, but will have over 2,000 individual items for sale, according to Adams.
“We will have craft wines and beers,” he said. “You can create your own six-pack.”
The shop will offer hand-cut steaks, pork, lamb, fresh fish, oysters, fresh ground hamburger and specialty meats, like venison and bison.
“We will be getting fresh meat in every two days,” Adams said.
EUFORIA: A new beauty boutique, Euforia, has opened at 2516-B 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Eric Chavers is the owner and is originally from Washington, D.C.
“I came to Huntington to attend Marshall University,” Chavers said. “After graduating in 2018, I decided to stay and build a life in West Virginia because I believe my background could bring more culture to the area. Euforia is a newly established black-owned beauty boutique in Huntington.”
Chavers said the business offers organic and natural self-care and wellness products such as skin scrubs and moisturizers, hair washes and masks, all produced in small batches by small businesses across the country.
“I believe we can become another location which allows more community interaction,” Chavers added.
The boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, call 304-908-9580 or find it on Facebook and Instagram.
VICTORIA’S SECRET: Victoria’s Secret at the Huntington Mall will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
In a news release announcing the reopening, the store said it had to close its doors due to the coronavirus, which created disrupted supply chains and government health orders.
Store hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The store is hiring new sales associates. Apply online at www.victoriassecret.com/careers.