The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220501 stinkfest 20.jpg
Buy Now

The Wild Ramp hosted its annual Stinkfest ramp celebration in April in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — With the launch of its Online Food Hub on Monday, the Wild Ramp on 14th Street West in Huntington’s Old Central City can now provide online ordering services in the way the big box stores do but geared to support the local community instead.

“The Online Food Hub is a new program that connects our brick-and-mortar market to an online marketplace. We are currently partnering with over 20 farmers, artisans and producers for the food hub,” explained Devyn Messinger, the online manager.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you