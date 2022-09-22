HUNTINGTON — With the launch of its Online Food Hub on Monday, the Wild Ramp on 14th Street West in Huntington’s Old Central City can now provide online ordering services in the way the big box stores do but geared to support the local community instead.
“The Online Food Hub is a new program that connects our brick-and-mortar market to an online marketplace. We are currently partnering with over 20 farmers, artisans and producers for the food hub,” explained Devyn Messinger, the online manager.
Messinger says the new online food market will feature a variety of local products such as honey, meat, dairy and seasonal produce. All are sourced within 250 miles of the market.
“Customers can enjoy the convenience of shopping at The Wild Ramp from home,” she said. “With each order, customers will get to know who’s growing their food, where it comes from, and see the impact they’re making by supporting local businesses.”
The Online Food Hub will offer second-day pickup Tuesday through Saturday with in-store pickup and curbside options. Messinger said they are also working on a delivery van program that will cater to drop-off points throughout the city.
“We are very grateful that we have been given this opportunity to further grow our local food economy,” she said. “At the height of the pandemic, it became clear that we needed additional outlets to keep local food accessible to our community. We didn’t know what the future held, but we knew opening our market online had to be our next move. A special recognition to the Healthy Food Finance Initiative and Farmers Market/Local Food Promotion Program for making this possible. Thanks to their funding, we can continue our efforts towards increasing access to local food in underserved communities.”
The Online Food Hub is at 518 14th St. W. and can be reached at 681-888-5768. Customers can start shopping at www.wildramp.org, Messinger said.
The Wild Ramp’s hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 304-523-7267.
MOUNTAIN STATE GROUND BEEF NOW AVAILABLE: With demand for locally raised meat surging in recent years, a new program in West Virginia is working with local farming families to increase consumer access.
Mountain State Ground Beef is sourcing cattle from West Virginia beef farmers.
“From a beef farmer’s perspective, having a direct market for West Virginia cattle benefits all beef farmers in West Virginia. Mountain State Ground Beef also benefits grocery shoppers statewide to access local ground beef. We are excited to introduce local beef farmers to grocery shoppers in their communities — which is an overall goal of this partnership,” said Todd Meckley, a cattle farmer in Sistersville, West Virginia.
Mountain State Ground Beef is a brand partnership between West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association and Appalachian Abattoir, a division of Buzz Products. West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association is a membership organization for the 11,000 beef cattle farmers in the state of West Virginia. The association sources cattle for the partnership from farm families across the Mountain State.
Appalachian Abattoir, a newly constructed meat processing facility in Charleston, is the ground beef processor. The parent company, Buzz Products, will distribute Mountain State Ground Beef.
“The growing interest in and demand for locally raised meat has been apparent for years. The high quality of cattle that are raised in West Virginia is well known, but a lack of processing infrastructure has meant that most farmers have had little choice but to send their animals to the Midwest for processing. Between our new facility and our motivated partners at the WV Cattlemen’s Association, we have developed a plan where we can keep more West Virginia cattle here in the state,” said Dickinson Gould, president of Buzz Products and Appalachian Abattoir.
“We hope to satisfy local consumers, bring better financial results for local farmers and create new job opportunities in meat production.
The ground beef is now available at 116 Par Mar and 10 FoodFair locations throughout West Virginia. Two products are available: a one-pound package of fresh ground beef and a one-pound package of three fresh ground beef patties. Also, 10 FoodFair locations in Ohio and Kentucky will carry Mountain State Ground Beef.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.