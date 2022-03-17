Beginning March 23, there will be a Career Services office on College Drive Campus at Ashland Community & Technical College open each Wednesday to assist students or alumni with resumes, mock interviews, or other employability support.
ASHLAND — The Career Services department of Ashland Community and Technical College is opening a second location to better serve students and alumni.
Beginning March 23, there will be a Career Services office on the College Drive Campus open each Wednesday to assist students and alumni with resumes, mock interviews or other employability support.
Located in the Learning Resources Center, the office will be in Room 266 and open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Wednesday. No appointment is necessary.
The hours of the Technology Drive location will not change.
PLANET FITNESS RIBBON CUTTING EVENT INCLUDES DONATION: Planet Fitness representatives and local officials will celebrate the opening of its new club near South Point, Ohio, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and check presentation Thursday, March 17.
Planet Fitness South Point donated $5,000 to Necco to advance its mission of helping kids and families through adoption and foster care services, mental health counseling and independent living and residential living programs.
Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, opened the South Point club on Feb. 7 at 367 County Road 406.
The new 16,000-square foot club features cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-minute circuit, a cardio theater filled with flat screen TVs, locker rooms with day lockers and showers, Black Card Spa, which includes HydroMassage loungers, tanning beds, massage chairs and more.
ORANGETHEORY CELEBRATING: Fitness franchise Orangetheory first appeared in West Virginia in April 2017. The Barboursville studio at 3034 Champion Drive in the Merritt Creek Plaza in Barboursville was the first studio in the state, with locations now open in Charleston and Morgantown.
Owned and operated by Brock Meadows, the studio will be celebrating its five-year anniversary with a party from 1-3 p.m. April 9. The festivities include a celebration of its annual eight-week “Transformation Challenge” that will wrap up on March 27, according to Meadows.
