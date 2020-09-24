HUNTINGTON — An old, established company has expanded into downtown Huntington with a new retail showroom on 4th Avenue.
Chandler’s Plywood Products is a family business with a long history in Huntington that dates back to 1935 when Denvil Chandler started building wood gadgets, trinkets and toys in his garage, which he later turned into a handcrafting custom cabinets and countertops business with his four brothers.
Recently, the historic cabinet and countertop manufacturing and sales company announced the opening of a new 1,100-square-foot showroom at 1143 4th Ave. in addition to its existing 90,000-square-foot facility in Huntington’s West End neighborhood.
“We looked at a lot of different places in the area, including farther east, all the way to Charleston, but we just felt like we wanted to support Huntington and think that the city has a lot of good stuff going on,” said Bruce Mosser, the company’s operations manager.
Sales manager Jeff Esteves says the new location had a soft opening last month.
“We want to show what a business that has been around as long as us can bring to the downtown business community,” Esteves said. “Our new location not only benefits us, but benefits the other businesses downtown as well. We want to help draw more people to downtown Huntington.”
Esteves said the new location has strategic advantages.
“It’s only five miles from the West End location and identifies ourselves even more with this area that we want to continue to support and see grow,” he said.
The downtown location features some of the custom-built cabinets for both commercial and residential customers.
“A lot of our high-end line is featured here, but can also show our stock cabinets and countertop lines here as well,” said Samantha Esteves, a sales manager with the company.
Chandler’s Plywood Products’ new showroom location will start out with two employees and will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
With more than 40 employees at both locations, Chandler’s is able to provide cabinet lines and custom cabinetry for any area of a home.
“We have over 20 employees that are still making cabinets and countertops in our West End location every day,” Mosser said. “And in addition to our residential customers, Chandler’s have been serving contractors and commercial clients since the early 1950s.”
Chandler’s commercial department manufactures casework and cabinets for hospitals, schools, libraries, offices, restaurants and medical groups, Mosser said. He said Chandler’s offers a variety of countertop selections including Formica, Wilsonart, Pionite, Nevamar, Corian, Hi Macs, Livingstone, granite, quartz and wood.
For more information, visit online at chandlerkitchens.com or find them on Facebook or Instagram. You can also call them at 304-429-1311.
STUDENT SALON: Ashland Community and Technology College’s cosmetology salon is now open for business.
The school’s Cosmetology Department released guidelines Tuesday that will help keep employees, students and patrons safe.
Services are by appointment only and the salon is not accepting walk-ins at this time. Appointments can be made from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. by calling 606-326-0565.
The waiting area is currently closed. Patrons should call 606-326-0565 upon arrival and someone will let patrons know when they can enter the salon.
Facial coverings are required and temperatures will be taken upon arrival. If it is 100.4 or above (or if there have been any illnesses), patrons will be asked to reschedule. Social distancing guidelines will also be practiced.
Only one person per appointment should be in the salon, unless accompanying a minor or someone who needs assistance. Patrons are asked to wash their hands before and after their service. Hand sanitizer will be available at the front desk.
“We look forward to seeing our clients. Our students do excellent work and really thrive off of the hands-on experience they receive from doing services for members of the community,” said Mourine Smith, cosmetology program coordinator.
Smith encourages the community to join the Facebook group, ACTC Cosmetology Salon, for announcements and examples of student work.
A full list of services and prices can be found by visiting ashland.kctcs.edu/community/cosmo.aspx.
The salon is located on the College Drive Campus at the corner of Oakview Road and Ramey Street.