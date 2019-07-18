BARBOURSVILLE - Charming Charlie inside the Huntington Mall in Barboursville is going out of business.
Last week, the jewelry and accessories retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with plans to close all of its 261 stores in 38 states.
According to previous reports, the filing marks the company's second Chapter 11 case, qualifying as what restructuring industry professionals call a "Chapter 22" bankruptcy.
Charming Charlie closed about 100 stores during its previous bankruptcy, which ended in April 2018. The retailer used that process to cut debts and slash other costs, but "these efforts simply were not sufficient to stabilize" the business and deliver profits, the company said in its latest court filing.
The company said in a news release that it faced "unsustainable operating expenses, including onerous leases" at a time when many brick-and-mortar stores are battling with online retailers.
Now, Charming Charlie shoppers will find price reductions of 20% to 50% off original prices, with an extra 20% off the lowest ticketed price of clearance merchandise, the company said in the release.
"Customers will be able to take advantage of these tremendous savings on a full selection of jewelry, clothing, handbags, accessories, home decor and so much more," the release said. "The sale features great deals across all stores, all products and all departments just in time for back-to-school shopping."
The store closing sales are being conducted by a joint venture consisting of Hilco Merchant Resources and SB360 Capital Partners.
A spokesperson for the consortium said, "Customers are encouraged to shop their local Charming Charlie store to purchase their favorite styles at discounted prices. These stores are well known for offering a wide array of women's apparel and fashion accessories, beauty, gifts and more, all ingeniously arranged by color, making that perfect look fun and easy to find. We encourage customers to shop early to take advantage of the best selection of products. Given the popularity of this brand and the compelling discounts, we expect merchandise to sell very quickly."
MOONLIGHT COOKIES: Moonlight Cookies in the 200 block of 11th Street in Huntington at Heritage Station is rebranding and is now Pax Cafe.
According to a post on its Facebook page, the small business said it was targeted last week by a large company that claimed "Moonlight Cookies" is too similar to its name and the two businesses too closely resemble each other.
"They claimed that our customers are getting confused and are mistaking us for each other and that they would take legal action against us if necessary," the post said. "Being a small business with limited funds, we have no choice but to rebrand and evolve into a better version of 'Moonlight Cookies.'"
The post did not reveal the name of the other business and attempts to reach co-owners Molly and Anna Paxton were unsuccessful Wednesday.
The post went on to say that "Pax" means peace.
"And that's exactly what we are trying to achieve in our business practices," the post said. "We hate to close this chapter on Moonlight, but we hope that you'll give Pax a chance. We'll still have all the delicious cookies and sweet treats you've enjoyed the past two years. We love Huntington and all of our wonderful customers."
Molly and Anna Paxton started selling cookies out of The Wild Ramp before deciding to move into their own space two years ago.
HUNTINGTON FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK: Huntington Federal Savings Bank announced Wednesday its certificate of deposit (CD) rates.
The rates are 2.12% for one year compounded quarterly; 1.86% for two years compounded quarterly; 1.41% for three years compounded quarterly; and 2.88% for five years compounded quarterly.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.