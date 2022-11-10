BARBOURSVILLE — Chick-fil-A in the 100 block of Melody Farms Road in Barboursville, near the Huntington Mall, will close for several weeks.
“We are getting ready to start a very large remodeling project,” franchisee president and owner-operator Larry Pittman said. “We will officially shut down Thursday night, Nov. 10.”
Pittman says he is hoping it’s just for about 12 weeks and the restaurant can reopen sometime in late winter.
“It could be longer if we continue to experience supply chain issues with our suppliers,” he said.
Pittman said the project will give the restaurant a two-lane drive-thru and include a total rebuild of the kitchen area.
“The office will be moved to a location in the back of the store,” he said.
A second phase of the project will add additional parking spaces outside.
“The parking will be expanded to add an additional 10 to 15 spots,” Pittman said.
Pittman is also the franchisee of the Chick-fil-A location inside the Huntington Mall and said that location is preparing for increased traffic.
“Our staff will be ready and we will be following all mall guidelines,” Pittman said.
“The Chick-fil-A in the mall will remain open, and we expect that it will see a crush of new business,” said Joe Bell of the Cafaro Co., which owns the mall. “There have been discussions about trying to set up some kind of drive-up service, but that hasn’t been determined yet.”
Pittman said the expansion of the store will lead to 75 to 80 new jobs.
J.H. FLETCHER & CO. ACQUIRES CANNON MINING: J.H. Fletcher & Co. has completed its acquisition of the Cannon Mining division from Trident Maritime Systems Heavy Equipment Group, the company announced recently.
The acquisition will serve to further strengthen current mining equipment product lines offered through both the J.H. Fletcher & Co. and Cannon Brands, and it will enhance the ability of J.H. Fletcher to support its growing customer base both domestically and internationally, the company said in its 2022 fourth-quarter newsletter.
“The acquisition of Cannon Equipment will provide over 30 years of experience building underground mining equipment for industrial mineral and metal mines. Cannon portfolio that includes drill jumbos, scalers and roof bolters will further broaden J.H. Fletcher & Co.’s existing product lines,” the company said. “Additionally, the articulated frame utility vehicle product line will be a new introduction to the J.H. Fletcher & Co.’s line of equipment, including scissor trucks, crane trucks, man baskets, fuel/lube packages and more.”
The company said the Cannon equipment portfolio will remain intact and operate under the new name Cannon Mining Equipment LLC. Previous Cannon sales, service, parts and engineering teams will remain the same, maintaining uninterrupted product support. The primary change will be the location of parts support and machine assembly for domestic customers, with both functions shifting to the J.H. Fletcher & Co. facility in Huntington.
NEW DOLLAR GENERAL OPENS IN SALT ROCK: Dollar General announced this week the opening of its new store at 9992 W.Va. 10 at Salt Rock.
Dollar General stores are known for household items including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Salt Rock store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in a release announcing the opening. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
The new store is expected to create up to 10 jobs, according to the release.
To commemorate the opening of the new Salt Rock location, Dollar General says it plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.
The addition of the Salt Rock store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofits and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
FLOYD’S OWNER HAS DIED: Floyd Napier, 72, owner of the plant and produce shop Floyd’s on 60 (formerly known as Peach House, Floyd’s Produce and Plants, and Floyd’s Fruits & Flowers) died Nov. 4.
Napier, of East Lynn, told The Herald-Dispatch in April that because of health issues, 2022 was likely to be his last year running the business, and he hoped it would be his best yet.
The business at the corner of U.S. 60 and Davis Creek Road opened in 2005. According to his obituary, Napier ran the business for more than 40 years and felt it was a privilege and honor to serve the Tri-State.
“The markets were his life,” his obituary said.