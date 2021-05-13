CHARLESTON — City National Bank recently announced it has partnered with Insuritas, a full-service digital insurance agency platform, to begin offering personal, commercial and ancillary insurance services to its retail and commercial customers.
The new agency, City Insurance, is wholly owned by City National Bank and launched late last month, according to City National Bank President and CEO Skip Hageboeck.
“This partnership will allow City to provide customers with competitively-priced and comprehensive insurance solutions to protect their homes, families and businesses. It just made sense for us,” Hageboeck said. “With dominant household market share in so many of our markets, it is yet another way we can help individuals and families save money on something they buy every year. City National Bank is nationally-recognized for exceptional customer service, and it was critical we partner with an established leader for which the customer experience was equally important. Insuritas checked all the right boxes for us, and we are excited about the benefits it will provide City’s customers.”
Hageboeck says City Insurance offers a variety of insurance services, including home, renter’s, auto, pet, identity theft, travel and professional liability insurance, among others. The company partners with more than 40 carriers to ensure appropriate coverage at a competitive price, he said.
“We’re delighted to partner with City National to provide a full-service, digitally powered insurance agency for the bank and its customers,” Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky said. “Through our insurance agency as a service, the bank will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers’ insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time.”
Learn more at www.bankatcity.com.
SHEETZ ANNOUNCES WAGE INCREASE: Sheetz announced this week a $2 an hour wage increase for all of its 18,000 store employees, including those in West Virginia, effective May 21, 2021.
This permanent increase equates to a $50 million annual investment and comes on the heels of the company’s $28.5 million investment in store employee wages announced in February, the company said in a press release.
In addition, Sheetz also announced a $12 million investment in a summer stimulus program, which will provide store employees an additional $1 an hour wage increase from May 21 until Sept. 23, 2021.
“To attract and retain top talent, we know we need to continue to invest in our employees,” Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz, said in the release. “That investment includes more than just competitive wages. We provide career growth opportunities and a clear path to promotion so life at Sheetz can be not just a job, but a career.”
Recently named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune and Great Place to Work for the seventh time, Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, quarterly bonuses, an employee stock ownership plan, vacation time and more.
Additionally, Sheetz recently updated the company’s parental leave policy that includes 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.
Sheetz currently operates 621 stores throughout West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.