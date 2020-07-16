HUNTINGTON — Construction is coming along on the new West Village Apartments on the corner of 10th Street and Adams Avenue in Huntington’s West End.
“We are working with the Huntington Housing Authority, as well as Huntington Area Development Council and the city of Huntington, who have all been very supportive,” said Jodi Rhoads, the regional manager of Pison Management, the company developing the project.
An open house has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 17, and applications for the pre-wait list will be accepted.
The West Village will feature 47 apartments for adults age 55 and older. Rents range from $475 to $550 for one- and two-bedroom units, Rhoads said.
Amenities include a semi-secure building entry, elevator, community area, furnished kitchen and a washer and dryer in each unit.
“We have hopes of being open by the end of this month or the beginning of August,” Rhoads said.
The project is being developed through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Program, which generates low-income residential rental units by encouraging private investment through federal tax credits. The federal program is sponsored by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered in West Virginia through the West Virginia Housing Development Fund. Since its inception, this program has produced more than 15,200 affordable rental units in West Virginia, according to the fund’s website.
“We did our own market studies and concluded there is a need for quality and affordable senior living units in the Huntington market,” said Chris Kosarek, president of Charleston-based Pison Management.
Pison Management develops real estate properties, including mixed-use buildings. The company was incorporated in 2002.
The company also built Shrewsbury Village, a senior living facility in Charleston, in 2014.
“The people that live there are very happy, and that’s what is most important to us,” he said.
For more information about West Village Apartments, call Rhoads at 304-610-0776 or email her at jrhoads@pisonmanagement.com.
ANTIQUE MALL CLOSES: Add the Antique Mall on 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington to the list of small businesses that closed its doors permanently due to the coronavirus.
Last week, the business posted a sign on its door that said, “Due to COVID-19, the Antique Mall will be permanently closing for business on August 15, 2020.”
The store’s management says anyone who has personal property or inventory for sale at the location is to pick it up by the closing date.
“All personal property remaining in the building after that date will be considered abandoned property and will be disposed of according to the law,” the sign reads.
CHRISTIAN CLOTHING: A student at Marshall University has started an online Christian clothing company.
DIVINEPLAN was created by 23-year-old Christian Villers, of Ashland, who is currently finishing his marketing degree at Marshall. Villers also played basketball for Marshall and was a member of the 2018 Conference USA championship team that played in the NCAA tournament.
DIVINEPLAN sells T-shirts, hoodies and hats that have designs meant to share the Gospel.
“I first thought of the idea last year when I was shopping for Christian clothing myself,” he said. “I kept finding clothing brands that had a good message but didn’t have a very good design or had a great design but didn’t share a good message. I thought to myself that I could create my own company that fuses both together to honor and glorify the Lord.”
Villers said he felt like it was the perfect time to create and build the company.
“From March to June I spent about 12 hours a day creating the designs and building the company website,” he said. “After three months of working, I finally decided to launch the company on my birthday, which was June 25.”
For more information about the company, visit the website at www.mydivineplan.com.