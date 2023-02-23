BARBOURSVILLE — W. Bret Hensley, owner and registered investment advisor representative for Creative Financial Solutions LLC, says the company is celebrating three-and-a-half decades in business.
“Our company began in 1988 under the name of Financial Reviews, Inc.,” Hensley said. “It began with the first office in Washington Court House, Ohio, and expanded into the Tri-State with an office in Ironton in 1990.”
In 2000, the company changed its name to Creative Financial Solutions LLC, and in 2009 the location near Barboursville was added.
“Today, our firm has six full-time financial planners and advisors, plus support staff,” Hensley said. “Recently, we added our newest advisor, Zachary Stevens, who will help us continue to grow and serve additional families. He is a graduate of Huntington High School and Marshall University.”
In addition to Hensley and Stevens, the Barboursville office has advisor Steven H. Smith. Hensley’s wife, Kay Hensley, is the office manager. The Ironton office is run by advisor Jay Zornes, assistant Polly Ramey and Bret Hensley.
“Each of the advisors are involved in various community service organizations and church groups,” Bret Hensley said. “Our company growth continues to be from client referrals. Often, we are working with two or three generations of the same families and able to help people deal with life stages and helping to pass a strong financial foundation from one generation to the next.”
Bret Hensley says Creative Financial Solutions LLC provides financial planning for individuals and families, dealing with real life planning needs.
“Our clients range from recent college graduates and new married couples to retirees in their 90s,” he said. “It is based upon the goals, dreams and concerns of our clients in helping them to develop strategies and a financial plan that best addresses those needs.”
He added that when doing financial planning, often people only think about investments, but that is only part of the story.
“It is much bigger as we look at the whole picture,” Bret Hensley said. “The areas of need for each client is different depending upon their age or stage of life, but some of the areas we assist are in making the best utilization of benefits they have through their job; tax planning and looking at way to minimize taxes in the short term and in the future; helping people to invest in their company’s 401(k) or 403(b) accounts; determining whether to use a Roth IRA or traditional IRA; developing a plan to reduce or pay off debt; creating college savings plans to educate children or grandchildren; managing retirement investments; assisting with the creation of an estate plan; performing risk assessments; and answering the question, ‘Am I on track for retirement?’ Those are just some of the areas that would be discussed in the financial planning process.”
Creative Financial Solutions is an independent advisor firm not tied to an insurance company or brokerage firm.
“This allows us to seek out solutions that best deal with the needs of our clients,” he said. “In our financial planning role for the client, we often coordinate with other professionals on behalf of the client, from CPAs, attorneys and insurance agents, acting as the head coach in coordinating the moving pieces. Our services are unique in that it involves many facets — educator, counselor, advisor, advocate, confidante and friend.”
For more information, visit https://www.cfsplanning.com/.
BEAUTIFUL LIVING CONSIGNMENTS EXPANDS: Beautiful Living Consignments in the Pea Ridge Plaza, between Huntington and Barboursville, has added an additional 3,000 square feet.
“We are not only expanding our consignment, but are going to have an absolutely beautiful room for our community to hold celebrations such as birthday, baby and other parties. It should be up and running next month,” said Tina Flora, who owns the business with her husband, Greg.
Tina Flora said lots of support from the community, along with their loyal consignors and customers, the business that opened in October 2012 continues to grow.
“We could never thank them enough,” she said.
The couple are both Huntington natives. Greg Flora has built furniture in his spare time for over 25 years, while Tina Flora has always had a passion for fashion and design.
“It is all about connecting with our community that is so near and dear to our hearts. For us, it is about offering a great service for our community and surrounding cities, in taking a personal approach to business and establishing long lasting friendships along the way,” Tina Flora said.
The company’s mission is to offer a friendly, beautiful, budget-friendly place for its customers and consignors to always enjoy and feel inspired. Along with Greg Flora’s handmade furniture, the business carries a large selection of furnishings and accessories for a fraction of the retail price, Tina Flora added.
“We will provide a beautifully staged selling environment for those items our clients wish to consign,” she said. “Consigning is extremely viable for today’s budget minded customers, and lets face it, it is a great and fun way to make extra money.”
For more information, call Beautiful Living Consignments at 304-360-8455.