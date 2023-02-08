JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CSX announced Tuesday that it has reached agreements with two unions that provide paid sick leave for approximately 5,000 railroad workers.
The agreements were reached with the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way (BMWED), which represents engineering employees, and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen (BRC), representing mechanical workers, according to a press release from CSX.
“CSX is committed to listening to our railroaders and working with their representatives to find solutions that improve their quality of life and experience as employees,” Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer of CSX, said in the release. “These agreements demonstrate that commitment and are a direct result of the collaborative relationship we are working to cultivate with all of the unions that represent CSX employees. We greatly appreciate the leadership of the BMWED and BRC in working towards these agreements.”
Nearly 4,000 BMWED and over 1,000 BRC workers are employed with CSX. The company said it will continue to pursue similar agreements with its remaining unions.
EMPLOYER NETWORK SOCIAL: West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will speak at an Employer Network Social at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The event is being hosted by Coalfield Development Corporation and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and will take place at the West Edge Factory at 1040 Vernon St. in Huntington.
The topic of the event is resources for recovery employment. Additional speakers include Ashley Shaw, Workforce and Professional Development Coordinator and Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment (CORE) Director with Marshall Health within the division of Addiction Sciences, and Lara Foster, Transition Agent for Jobs and Hope WV.
Shaw will speak about the “Building a Drug-Responsible Workplace” employer toolkit CORE built in partnership with the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce in efforts to assist employers in recruiting and retaining a strong, healthy workforce. Foster will be speaking about how they help West Virginians overcome barriers to employments so they can get back into the workforce, including incentives for employers.
Employer Network Socials are held quarterly, with the purpose of connecting and educating business leaders and human resources professionals. Former topics have included Coalfield’s 33-6-3 model and a presentation on the basics of employment law.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.