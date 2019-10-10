HUNTINGTON — DASCO-Mountain Health Home Medical Equipment hosted a ribbon-cutting last week at its new location at 1231 6th Ave. in downtown Huntington.
It’s a joint venture between Mountain Health Network and DASCO Home Medical Equipment. Mountain Health Network Inc. is a West Virginia-based not-for-profit health delivery system comprising Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and a management agreement with Pleasant Valley Hospital.
DASCO is a family-owned company, helping families in need of home medical equipment since 1987. The company’s home office is located in Westerville, Ohio, with several branches throughout Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana. DASCO was established in 1987 by Don Seeley and is now owned by his children, Jason and Rachel.
“We want to provide medical equipment quickly to people being discharged from the hospital,” said Jason Seeley said. “That is something our family has been doing for over 30 years, but we decided we wanted to do a joint venture with Mountain Health Network.”
The company specializes in respiratory equipment, such as home oxygen, non-invasive ventilation, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP), nebulizers and other similar non-vent equipment and supplies. Walkers, wheelchairs, adjustable beds, rollators, bedside commodes and off-the-shelf orthopedic supplies are also available for home delivery.
The business will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on the weekends. For more information, visit online at www.godasco.com.
DOLLAR GENERAL: Dollar General’s newest store at 5603 W.Va. 10 in Salt Rock is now open. Dollar General will celebrate the store’s official grand opening at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, with free prizes and special deals. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
Dollar General stores offer a focused selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products.
Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. For more information, visit online at www.dollargeneral.com.
KROGER: Kroger announced last week it is planning to lay off hundreds of employees across all of its grocery stores as part of “ongoing talent management.”
Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager with Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said a number of Mid-Atlantic division’s middle management roles have been eliminated due to these changes.
McGee would not give the number of positions eliminated in Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic region, which includes West Virginia, Virginia and the eastern portions of Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.
WALMART: The Walmart Supercenter at 25 Nichols Drive in Barboursville recently completed a remodel that included several department transformations and the expansion of innovations. The renovation was part of Walmart’s plans to spend $31 million in stores across the state in 2019.
“Nearly every department in this store was refreshed in one way or another and our customers will notice the exciting updates as soon as they walk through the door,” said store manager Danny Meadows. “While the renovations offer a fresh new look, the innovations are helping our customers with a faster, more convenient shopping experience.”
