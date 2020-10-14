HUNTINGTON — Depsite the coronavirus pandemic, businesses continue to open in Huntington. Several ribbon-cutting events and opening announcements were made this week.
On Monday, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting for the new Huntington Beverage Center, which is a liquor store located at 3 Bonnie Boulevard in the former Verizon store location near U.S. 60.
“The Saad family members, who are owners of this new location, have a wonderful reputation in our business community and are longtime members of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce,” said Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Continuing the legacy of her father, Julian Saad, we congratulate Christina Saad McNeely and the entire Saad family on the opening of this new location and wish them continued success.”
Saad McNeely said the new location complements three others she manages.
“We have Southside Spirits, which is a block from Ritter Park, Saad’s Wines & Spirits on 5th Avenue and 28th Street and Stadium Spirits on 20th Street, and now we have this new location that we started from the ground up,” she said. “It’s been a lot of work, but we are very excited to be open.”
The new store created four new jobs, Saad McNeely said.
Huntington Beverage Center will have a bourbon selection along with seltzers and other wine and spirits, she added.
“Right now, we are taking a lot of customer requests to make sure that we’re able to have what they want and are looking for,” Saad McNeely said.
The hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. You can call the store 304-696-5511 or visit the store’s Huntington Beverage Center Facebook page for more information.
RAPID FIRED PIZZA: On Tuesday, the Huntington chamber had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Rapid Fired Pizza at Pullman Plaza at 3rd Avenue and 9th Street in downtown Huntington.
The new 2,500-square foot location at 900 3rd Ave. is the first Rapid Fired Pizza (RFP) franchise in West Virginia.
“This location will bring 35 new jobs to the area,” said Travis Timberlake, one of the new restaurant’s new owners and operators.
The business is owned by Big Blue Pizza LLC, founded by partners Timberlake, Matthew Warnock and Trey Vanhoose. The trio also owns the RFP in Ashland, which opened last April.
The restaurant seats more than 85 people and includes outdoor dining on the patio.
“Pullman Plaza is the centerpiece of our downtown retail district, and it’s great to add Rapid Fire Pizza to its offerings,” Bissett said. “With craft pizzas available in only 180 seconds, I’m certain that people working or visiting in downtown Huntington will enjoy this new restaurant.”
For more information about Rapid Fire Pizza, visit https://rapidfiredpizza.com.
CHANDLER’S PLYWOOD PRODUCTS: On Wednesday, the Huntington chamber had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Chandler's Plywood Products' new showroom location in downtown Huntington.
Chandler’s Plywood Products is a family business with a long history in Huntington that dates back to 1935 when Denvil Chandler started building wood gadgets, trinkets and toys in his garage, which he later turned into a handcrafted custom cabinets and countertops business with his four brothers.
The historic cabinet and countertop manufacturing and sales company added a new 1,100-square foot showroom at 1143 4th Ave. in addition to its existing 90,000-square-foot facility in Huntington’s Westmoreland neighborhood.
The downtown location features some of the custom-built cabinets for both commercial and residential customers.
“A lot of our high-end line is featured here, but can also show our stock cabinets and countertop lines here as well,” said Samantha Esteves, a sales manager with the company.
“With a proud 77-year history of offering quality workmanship to their customers, Chandler’s Plywood Products’ new location allows them to better serve the eastern side of the Huntington region,” Bissett said. “By combining on trend designs with their vintage roots, this new location gives Chandler’s Plywood Products access to new and existing customers as part of our downtown shopping experience.”
Chandler’s Plywood Products’ new showroom location will start out with two employees and will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
For more information, visit online at chandlerkitchens.com.
SAVANNAH’S: Savannah’s Restaurant in Huntington will be doing a soft opening this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16-17, and currently has a few available reservation times. To make a reservation, call 304-529-0919.
The restaurant will have its regular opening on Thursday, Oct. 22, according to its Facebook page.
The hours of operation will be Thursday through Saturday, starting reservations at 5 p.m. and for brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
MENARDS: The new Menards store located at Tanyard Station in Barboursville will open Monday, company officials announced.
"We are eager to open up our doors and begin servicing the community of Barboursville and surrounding areas," said Rob Ludwig, manager of the new store. "My team has worked hard to prepare the store for opening. We are committed to delivering the best service and product selection around."
The store hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Menards, a family-owned company that started in 1958 in Wisconsin, is a home improvement chain with assorted building materials, tools, gardening supplies and appliances.
The company is headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and has 334 stores located throughout the Midwest.