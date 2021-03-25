ASHLAND — A newly constructed, three-story branch for Desco Federal Credit Union will open in downtown Ashland on Monday, March 29.
“Ashland is a wonderful community and we’re thrilled to be able to grow with it,” said Lee Powell, the credit union’s CEO.
The branch at 1211 Carter Ave. was planned to open last year, but with the COVID-19 pandemic the new office suffered from material and labor delays, Powell said.
In the new location, a branch manager and member service representative will be located on the first floor, with the mortgage loan department and business loans on the second floor. The information and technology department is moving from the Portsmouth, Ohio, office and will be located on the third floor.
The Desco branch in Ashland on Armco Road has been sold, Powell added.
He said new employees have been added and are still being added to different departments, but he did not give a specific number.
Desco offers full financial services for both consumers and businesses. They specialize in mortgage and business loans. Tim Muffley is the mortgage loan manager, and Jeff Lyons is the vice president of lending and commercial lender.
“The credit union in Ashland has grown due to increased loan demands with interest rates reduced to historic lows,” Powell said.
He also said Desco has also been able to help families impacted by COVID-19, with financial guidance and available solutions.
The lobby will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The drive-thru will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Members can call 1-800-488-0746 with the option of 24 hour assistance for online bill pay, online access and mobile access.
The Ashland Alliance has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new location on May 6.
For more information, call the bank at 606-326-1118.
OVB adds CapitalExpress to commercial lending products
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Bank (OVB) announced the addition of CapitalExpress to the bank’s lineup of commercial lending products.
CapitalExpress is a tool that offers businesses immediate access to cash through accounts receivable financing, the bank said in a press release.
“As many business owners find access to cash critical to the success of their companies, CapitalExpress works to assure that businesses have the means to do so,” the release said. “CapitalExpress can help businesses reduce short term debt, make payroll, and access new working capital without creating new debt as the program works as a self-liquidating line of credit. In addition, by assisting with immediate cash access, businesses may be able to take advantage of or negotiate supplier discounts.”
For more information and/or to book an appointment to learn more about CapitalExpress, reach out to your local OVB lender or call 800-468-6682 and ask for commercial lending. More information can also be found at www.ovbc.com/capitalexpress.
St. Mary’s Neurophysiology moving to new location
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Neurophysiology, which includes St. Mary’s Regional Sleep Center, has relocated to 2801 South Staunton Road in Huntington, formerly the location of St. Mary’s Hospitality House.
All outpatient sleep and neurophysiology services will be performed at the newly renovated location. This includes daytime and overnight sleep studies, sleep clinic visits, outpatient electroencephalography (EEG) and electromyography (EMG), nerve conduction testing (NCV), and other related services.
“We are pleased to be able to provide these services in a new environment that will feel a little more like home for our patients,” said Kathy Johnson, manager of St. Mary’s Regional Sleep Center and Neurophysiology. “The new location also provides our patients with improved access, including reserved parking.”
The facility increases the number of sleep clinic beds from six to 12 and adds several hotel-like patient amenities.
St. Mary’s Regional Sleep Center is accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine for sleep testing, both in the lab and at home. The medical director for the sleep clinic is Dr. William Beam, pulmonologist, HIMG and director of critical care at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Also on staff are Dr. Imran Khawaja, pulmonologist, Marshall Health, and professor and section chief, pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine; and Lisa Collins, sleep center nurse practitioner.
For more information, call 304-526-1880.