HUNTINGTON — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses continue to cut ribbons and host grand openings on new locations in the region.
The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting for CPR Cell Phone Repair’s new location at 903 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington last week.
Established in 2013, CPR Cell Phone Repair is a local electronics sales and repair shop specializing in the repair and sales of iPhone, Mac, Samsung, iPad and computers.
Justin Fanellia, of Huntington, is the managing partner of the business. He says they were previously located at 1455 4th Ave. but outgrew the old location.
“CPR Cell Phone Repair has 800 stores nationwide, and we have 12 of them within our franchise system that are located from Columbus, Ohio, to Roanoke, Virginia,” he said. “We will be able to focus on our four main categories of business, which are device repair, device sales, accessories sales and protection. We sell protection products that protect all the devices in your home.”
The store is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit cellphonerepair.com or CPRwefixit.com, or call the store at 304-523-2886.
T-MOBILE AT THE MALL: On Friday, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting for the new T-Mobile location at the Huntington Mall, near Hobby Lobby.
Bryan Nichols, store manager, said the new location at 17 East Road is the fourth location in the area.
“We have never been in Barboursville before, and we are glad to be here now,” he said.
Nichols said T-Mobile offers America’s largest 5G network and great deals for the holidays.
“Get the powerful iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini for zero dollars, a two-for-one on iPhones, or get two iPhone 12s and two Apple Watch SEs for just $10 a month,” he said. “Existing customers can get iPhone 12 mini for zero dollars with trade. Plus, when you sign up for any package of TVision LIVE service, you’ll get 30-plus top-rated entertainment channels from TVision VIBE included and 12 months of Apple TV+ on us.”
For more information about T-Mobile, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.
5-STAR CAR WASH OPENS NEW LOCATION: 5-Star Car Wash had a grand opening last week for its newest location at 3111 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, next to Fruth Pharmacy.
“We offer monthly unlimited wash plans starting at $19.99 per month,” said Andrew Cyrus with 5-Star Car Wash. “Our employees hand-dry every vehicle, and we have free vacuums.”
5-Star Car Wash also has locations in Huntington and Charleston in West Virginia, one in South Point, Ohio, and one in Maysville, Kentucky.
“We will be opening an Ashland, Kentucky, location in December,” Cyrus said.
Additional future locations in 2021 include one in Teays Valley, one in Cross Lanes and a second Huntington location.
“Monthly plan customers can wash at all of our current and future locations, so you will be able to wash with us throughout the Tri-State,” Cyrus said.