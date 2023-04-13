The remodeling of the Chick-fil-A in the 100 block of Melody Farms Road in Barboursville is nearly complete. The location, near the Huntington Mall, will now feature a double drive-thru with limited seating and parking.
HUNTINGTON — Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Huntington Mall will expand to fill up the space left by the closing of its Field & Stream store.
The company announced at the beginning of the year it was shifting focus away from its Field & Stream stores and some would be replaced by a House of Sport concept, but the store at the Huntington Mall is not one of them.
“They are only doing this in specific locations,” said Joe Bell, the director of corporate communications for Cafaro Company, the parent firm of Huntington Mall.
Bell said the Huntington Mall location will fill the space by expanding to include more merchandise.
Dick’s Sporting Good corporate communications did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
Bell said Dick’s at the mall has been very successful in the past.
“They have been here for over 22 years, and we expect them to be here for years to come,” he said.
SAMMONS ADAMS ORTHODONTICS OPENS AT THE SUMMIT: The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting celebration for Sammons Adams Orthodontics on Thursday, April 6, located at The Summit at 5340 U.S. Route 60 East, between Huntington and Barboursville.
Sammons Adams Orthodontics has been serving the area for over 30 years. The new state-of-the-art office is equipped with the latest technology including digital X-rays, digital photography and digital charting, according to Dr. Maggie Sammons Adams.
Adams was born and raised in Huntington. She is the daughter of Frederick H. Sammons Jr., who started the orthodontic practice in 1980.
Adams is a graduate of Huntington High School and attended the University of Kentucky for undergraduate school. She received her doctor of dental surgery degree in 2008 and her master’s degree in orthodontics from West Virginia University in 2011.
Adams is the past president of the Huntington Dental Society and West Virginia Association of Orthodontists. She is a member of the Southern Association of Orthodontists, American Association of Orthodontists, West Virginia Association of Orthodontists and the Huntington Dental Society.
“I’m excited to bring a new state of the art office to my community,” she said.
CHICK-FIL-A IN BARBOUSVILLE READY TO REOPEN: Chick-fil-A in the 100 block of Melody Farms Road in Barboursville will re-open on Monday, April 17, according to owner and operator Larry Pittman.
The restaurant, which is near the Huntington Mall, has been closed for nearly five months and has had to deal with supply chain issues during construction, according to Pittman.
“We could have been open sooner, like in February, but we had issues with getting materials needed. Things kept getting pushed back,” he said.
The newly remodeled restaurant now has a two-lane drive-thru and includes a total rebuild of the kitchen area.
“It will be mostly double drive-thru with limited seating and very limited parking,” he said.
Pittman is also the franchisee of the Chick-fil-A location inside the Huntington Mall.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.