The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Huntington Mall will expand to fill up the space left by the closing of its Field & Stream store.

The company announced at the beginning of the year it was shifting focus away from its Field & Stream stores and some would be replaced by a House of Sport concept, but the store at the Huntington Mall is not one of them.

20230413 bizcolumn 01.jpg
Buy Now

A ribbon cutting ceremony for Sammons Adams Orthodontics is held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at The Summit in Huntington.
20230413 bizcolumn 03.jpg
Buy Now

Dr. Maggie Adams talks with Michael Browning during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Sammons Adams Orthodontics on Thursday, April 6, at The Summit in Huntington.
Chick-fil-A photo.jpg

The remodeling of the Chick-fil-A in the 100 block of Melody Farms Road in Barboursville is nearly complete. The location, near the Huntington Mall, will now feature a double drive-thru with limited seating and parking.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you