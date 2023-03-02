ONA, W.Va. — Have a trip planned and don’t want to leave your dog home alone?
Elizabeth Epling says her new dog day care and boarding facility at Ona is now open and ready to help.
“We opened Queso’s Clubhouse a few weeks ago and are located between the new Pepsi warehouse and the Dollar General on U.S. 60,” she said.
Epling operates the facility with her daughter Jacqueline Adams, both of whom live in Barboursville.
They said it’s been a long road to get to this day.
“Well, back when I had a job, we would take our dogs to other kennels for vacations,” Epling said. “But sometimes we wouldn’t be able to find anybody because they were full. So we thought, you know, maybe there’s a need for this in this area. You know, when I lost my job, that was the first thing we thought: We’ll do something on our own. And that’s what we’ll do.”
In September the mother and daughter team with the help of family and friends began working on the building owned by Epling’s brother-in-law.
“We opened several months later on Feb. 13, 2023,” Adams said.
Adams said the goal of dog day care business is to make people comfortable leaving their dogs with them.
“We kind of went through the same obstacles trying to find someone we trust,” she said.
In addition to day care and boarding, Queso’s Clubhouse also offers some add-on services, like bathing.
“Our business is just for dogs, and our services are day care and boarding and then we we will give a bath as an add-on service, but we don’t just do baths off the street or anything,” Epling explained. “We can do day care just for the day or it can be as long as you need, like a week or two vacation.”
One rule is the dogs must be neutered or spayed. Another is they need to be up-to-date on their shots.
“The dogs can’t be aggressive,” Adams added.
Epling says the dogs in their care get lots of outside time.
“We just don’t leave them caged and we are hands-on,” she said. “We treat your dogs like they are our dogs.”
The business is named after Epling and Adams’ dog Queso, a 9-month-old Chihuahua, who comes with them to work each day.
“I think he thinks his job is security,” Adams said. “He’s very feisty and thinks he’s a Doberman pinscher.”
The cost for boarding range from $35 a day for one dog, but if you have two dogs in one kennel it’s $45 a day.
“Our climate-controlled facility offers raised beds in every kennel, which is perfect for any type of dog,” Epling said. “Just bring us what your fur baby will need such as food, medications and any favorite toy or blanket they use.”
The day care service is $18 a day.
“That’s whether you leave them here for one hour or nine hours,” Epling said.
Drop off and pick up hours are from 7:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
A full list of prices and rules can be found online at https://quesosclubhouse.com/. For more information, call them at 304-955-3005.
BOUJEE BOARDS By ROZ HOSTS RIBBON-CUTTING: On Friday, Feb. 24, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting for Boujee Boards by Roz, located in the Progress Building in downtown Huntington.
It is a catering business that offers custom grazing board, box and table service, according to owner Roslyn Bradshaw. It offers styling Graze Boxes, Graze Boards, and tables. Boujee Boards by Roz strives to produce local sustainable foods while using practices that promote a positive social impact based around a passion and craftsmanship.
“We focus on happy healthy eating. The services we offer are perfect for any occasion, including weddings, picnics, wine tastings, birthdays, baby showers, corporate events or any other reason to gather,” Bradshaw said. “Each board created is unique and no two are ever alike. I often refer to them as edible art, as we eat with our eyes before our mouths.”
Boujee Boards by Roz has a variety of menu items.
“We offer small to large boxes and boards and grazing tables and we even offer a box for your furry friend,” she said. “They include an array of meats, cheeses, fruits, and veggies. Each order can be customized. We also have vegetarian, vegan and Keto boards.”
Bradshaw says her storefront is the first cheese and charcuterie shop in the area.
“It is a place people can come and enjoy a cheese board, meet a friend for a cup of coffee, pick up orders or shop at our retail store,” she said. “This space will allow us to offer charcuterie workshops, contribute to building the community and spotlight other local talented small businesses by offering their products in our retail section. Some of our vendors are La Familia, Wholi Moli, 2:10 Creations and The Hautewick Social.”
Bradshaw was born and raised in Williamson, West Virginia.
“I came to Marshall in ‘94 and graduated in 1999 with a B.A. in health care management,” she said. “I worked in the health care field for over 15 years. My love for art and charcuterie inspired me to start the business. My three children also played a major role in my inspiration. I wanted a flexible work-life balance. At the time I started the business two of my children were athletes in college and one was an athlete in high school, so I travel a lot to their events. Owning a business gives me the opportunity to be involved with my kids, plus do something I love.”
For more information about Boujee Boards by Roz visit https://boujeeboardsbyroz.com/.
WVHRC TO HOST TOWN HALL: The West Virginia Human Rights Commission in collaboration with the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will host a town hall meeting to discuss prevention of employment discrimination and harassment in the workplace for Appalachian communities from noon to 1 p.m., Friday, March 3, at the Wilson Student Union on West Virginia State University’s campus in Institute.
“West Virginians should be able to enter their potential places of work and current positions without fear of employment discrimination and sexual harassment,” Tia Welch, HRC executive director, said in a press release. “I encourage students, staff and community members to join us for our upcoming Town Hall discussion.”
The West Virginia Human Rights Commission may be contacted at 304-558-2616.