BARBOURSVILLE — To celebrate 12 months of support, Dog Haus is hosting “12 Days Of Haus Giveaways” just in time for Christmas. Dog Haus opened Dec. 16, 2021, at Village Shoppes in Barboursville.
“Celebrating our first anniversary is surreal and exciting,” said co-owner Carissa Marshall Cavin. “We are grateful to have a community that is so supportive of each other… our guests have become extended family over the last year. We are here because of you and we wanted to celebrate our customers and say thank you.”
Cavin says customers will receive an entry for every $10 they spend at the restaurant, including dine-in, call-in and orders placed at Barboursville.DogHaus.com. A free entry and giveaway information can found at VDMConnect.com/doghauschristmas. Entry tickets are accepted in store and online.
Random drawings will begin Sunday, Dec. 11, and end Thursday, Dec. 22. One prize will be drawn each day, according to Cavin.
Prizes include a Playstation 5, weekend getaways to Lake Norman and Gatlinburg, Marshall University football 2023 season tickets, 2023 Marshall basketball season tickets, tickets to see Kane Brown, free Haus Dog for a year, gift cards to Gloss Nail Studio and other prizes.
In addition to the “12 Days of Haus Giveaways,” Dog Haus is celebrating the anniversary and holiday season with Happy Hour specials, $5 lunch combos, 15% off holiday catering of 20 people or more and a free Haus Dog with a $50 gift card purchase.
The custom-designed 3,300-square foot restaurant features a pickup window, open-air garage doors, 17 big screen televisions and a full-service bar with 24 beer taps. The menu includes gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers an fried chicken sandwiches, all served on a toasted King’s Hawaiian bun.
OVER 1,000 NEW BUSINESS REGISTER IN WEST VIRGINIA: The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,006 new businesses statewide in November, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Calhoun County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through November with a total of four new business registrations, a 1.79% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Tucker, Clay, Raleigh and Barbour Counties also experienced notable growth during the month.
Eleven new business entities were registered in Tucker County in November 2022. Clay County successfully registered four businesses. Raleigh County reported 69 registrations for the month, and Barbour County registered 11 new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.
Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of November were Cabell, Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia and Raleigh. Monongalia County successfully registered 102 businesses while Kanawha County reported 98 new registrations. In Berkeley County, 88 businesses registered. Raleigh County had 69 new businesses registered and Cabell County totaled 55 registrations for the month.
Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,845 new businesses in the 12-month period from December 2021 to November 2022. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 24.67% growth rate during the one-year timespan.
