Dog Haus photo

West Virginia’s first Dog Haus opened in Barboursville in December last year at the Villages Shoppes near Barboursville on U.S. 60, near Little Caesars.

 FILE PHOTO | The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE — To celebrate 12 months of support, Dog Haus is hosting “12 Days Of Haus Giveaways” just in time for Christmas. Dog Haus opened Dec. 16, 2021, at Village Shoppes in Barboursville.

“Celebrating our first anniversary is surreal and exciting,” said co-owner Carissa Marshall Cavin. “We are grateful to have a community that is so supportive of each other… our guests have become extended family over the last year. We are here because of you and we wanted to celebrate our customers and say thank you.”

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

