BARBOURSVILLE — The Barboursville community is about to get a taste of how fun a trip to the Dog Haus can be when the brand known for its gourmet sausages, burgers, dogs and one-of-a-kind creations opens this summer at 6344 U.S. Route 60 in the Village Shoppes.
“This is my first location with the Dog Haus brand and I couldn’t be more excited to open it with my daughter, Carissa,” said franchisee Vicki Marshall. “We were instantly impressed with Dog Haus. Its premium-quality, one-of-a-kind food, company culture, teams and franchise support are second to none. There really isn’t anything like Dog Haus and we can’t wait to introduce all that it has to offer to West Virginia.”
The custom-designed 3,300-square-foot restaurant will feature a pickup window, open-air garage doors and a full bar with 24 beers on tap, emphasizing local craft favorites and will serve the brand’s signature Haus Cocktails, handcrafted by Phil Wills, as seen on “Bar Rescue.”
With two dog-friendly patios and multiple HD televisions, Marshall says Dog Haus Biergarten Barboursville will be the perfect setting for the concept to serve its award-winning menu offerings within the contemporary aesthetic of a modern industrial space.
“We’ve been planning on bringing Dog Haus to West Virginia for a while, and there’s no better place for it to make its debut than in Barboursville,” said co-franchisee Carissa Marshall. “My mom is an incredible business owner with experience franchising dozens of Little Caesars prior to Dog Haus. I’m excited to be making this huge Dog Haus debut with her by my side. Our next step will be to hire 50 team members to join us in becoming an integral part of this vibrant community. We look forward to opening and serving everyone The Absolute Würst this summer.”
Carissa Marshall said Dog Haus Biergarten Barboursville will serve its signature menu for dine-in, delivery and pickup. Dog Haus’ full menu includes gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, wings and sides. She said Haus Dog creations feature signature all-beef dogs with unique toppings served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.
“Haus Burgers feature 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like The Freiburger, with white American cheese, fries, Haus slaw, fried egg and mayo; and the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli,” she said.
Rounding out Dog Haus’ menu offerings are sandwiches, wings and strips using humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotics-free chicken, including fried chicken sandwich creations like the Bad Mutha Clucka, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch; and The Hot Chick, with Nashville-style fried chicken breast, pickles, lettuce, secret sauce served on King’s Hawaiian rolls.
All sausages and dogs are free of added nitrates and nitrites and are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat, Vicki Marshall said, and Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins from Beyond Meat and burger proteins from Impossible Foods.
For up-to-date location and brand information, visit barboursville.doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
30 YEARS IN PRACTICE: Dr. Brett Short of Short Chiropractic in Barboursville is celebrating 30 years in practice.
Short graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1991 and continues to provide comprehensive care to his patients.
“Since the beginning, it has been our goal to treat our patients like family and serve their needs,” Short said. “Helping people get relief from pain never gets old. I thank God every day for my staff team around me and the support of this community over the years.”
Short and his staff offer a variety of health and wellness services that treat the entire family — from infants and children to advanced techniques that battle neck pain, back pain and headaches.
Short Chiropractic is at 99 Cracker Barrel Drive in Barboursville. To learn more, visit www.shortchiro.com.